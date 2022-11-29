The Hadid family: condemned to fashion…

Be beautiful and stop talking !

“Gigi, eat two almonds, but chew them well.” Last month, the sequence put the Web in turmoil. However, it dates from 2013, but resurfaced on Twitter, outraged by tens of thousands of Internet users. Excerpt from an episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we therefore see Yolanda Hadid advising her eldest daughter by telephone, who tells her that she has hypoglycemia, to be satisfied with two almonds to perk up… The controversy will be such that the matriarch will have to break the silence, and defend herself in the columns of People. “I was half asleep: I had just had a six-hour operation to have breast implants removed,” she will argue. Were his words then taken ” out of context”, as she claims? Surely not, no! Because the ex-model has more than once imposed her diet on her children in front of the cameras of the Real Housewives, of which she is one of the stars. And viewers were already shocked to see her recommending a teenage Gigi to quit volleyball for not having “a lesbian body”, to eat only salad or to deprive yourself of cake on your own birthday… Yes, the line is a heavy subject for Yolanda, who even dedicated an Instagram account to her fridge, filled only with fruits, vegetables and mineral water ! A rigor that the blonde imposes on herself since her childhood, difficult. Born on January 11, 1964 in Papendrecht, the Netherlands, Yolanda van den Herik saw her life change very early, too soon: when she was only 7 years old, her father died in a car accident. His mother Ans, until then a housewife, finds herself raising her two children alone. “At the funeral, I watched mum and my brother Leo in tears. And I made the decision to be strong and resilient, to take care of them!” will tell the star on the set of Larry King. As a teenager, she juggled odd jobs, including washing dishes in a Chinese restaurant. “I was extremely motivated by money”, she admits to the magazine Money. The fashion ? She comes into his life by chance. “I never dreamed of becoming a model. I never wore makeup, and didn’t even know what Vogue, Cosmopolitan Where She.” When a hairdresser friend asks her to replace a sick top, during a fashion show, she nevertheless accepts to take a ticket. Good idea: in the room, there is Eileen Ford, from the Ford agency, who spots the 16-year-old girl and makes her sign a contract. Direction New York, where she leaves with 55 dollars (about 53 euros) in her pocket. Its goal ? “Earn some money and go back to Holland to buy horses.” It is finally an apartment in Los Angeles that she will offer herself with her first big fees: she has decided to stay in the United States, where you can pocket a lot…

Whether it’s through his career and / or a nice marriage! Hers will be princely: after a brief love affair with Julio Iglesias in the 80s, in 1994 she married the Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid. He is extremely wealthy, athletic (he competed in the 1992 Olympics in speed skiing) and he divorced his first wife, Mary Butler, two years earlier. Together they had two daughters, but Mohamed is quick to expand the clan with Yolanda. In 1995, Gigi arrives. Then, it will be Bella in 1996 and Anwar in 1999. Unfortunately, in 2000, the image of the perfect Californian family withers: the parents divorce, because of Mr. cuckolds. Yolanda moves in with the kids on a farm in Santa Barbara. Here, we live naked, we collect chicken eggs, we ride horses… “I raised them in the Dutch way, in humility, honesty, politeness”, she will analyze with Harper’s Bazaar.

“You are an ungrateful and imbecile being!”

She also feeds them with the cult of beauty… If she claims not to have wanted them to start modeling too early, it was at the age of 2 that Gigi did her first campaign, for Guess! She will push Bella in the same way, who nevertheless wants to devote herself to horse riding. “I was the least pretty sister, the brunette. I was less cool than Gigi”, confides the young woman today in Vogue. It evokes a youth locked in a golden prison, full of trauma. “I always felt like my voice wasn’t heard growing up. I kept the aftermath of it, ”she even sketches in a Victoria’s Secret podcast. Starting with severe anorexia as a teenager, she whose lunches consist of three raspberries and celery sticks. “I was trying to have this little control over my life, in which I didn’t control anything else.” Years later, she says she can’t look at herself in the mirror. A distress that Yolanda does not fully understand: remarried in 2011 to composer David Foster – producer of Madonna, Celine Dion or Mariah Carey – the mother is taken by her social life. Not to mention a new ultra-exposed job: her participation in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. From 2012 to 2016, she is one of those armored rompers, who have no other activity than to yell at each other during bling-bling cocktails and Botox parties… Are children reluctant to appear on screen? Too bad for them ! They have to be there, so that Yolanda can expose her educational principles in front of the camera. “You have become an ungrateful, spoiled, imbecile human being!” she writes, for example, to a 17-year-old Bella, who has just been arrested for drunk driving. Nice to hear that in front of the whole world! From mom, Yolanda turns momager, à la Kris Jenner, weighing heavily on the careers of her children, all three models. In 2018, she offered her methodology in a reality show, Making a model with Yolanda Hadid, where she explained to mothers how to make their daughters succeed in modeling… Gigi and Bella were obviously invited to intervene and praise maternal ethics! Divorced from David Foster, Yolanda preferred to take over the surname of Hadid, rather than her maiden name. Why do without a brand that evokes fame and fortune? Especially when you have one principle: better to be on top than a model…

A VIP hunting board

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd

Anwar Hadid & Dua Lipa

At the Hadids, we don’t like going out with nobodies! And it’s not Gigi who will say the opposite: currently very close to Leonardo DiCaprio, she has previously chained stories with Cody Simpson, Joe Jonas and the father of her daughter, Zayn Malik. With One Direction, his break will be ultra violent: the singer would have hit a Yolanda that he found too intrusive! On the side of Bella, in a relationship with the artistic director Marc Kalman, we are not bad either, with The Weeknd, then Drake in particular. Finally, Anwar does honor to his sisters: after a romance with Nicola Peltz (Now Mrs. Brooklyn Beckham), he packed Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa. Classy!

Early beginnings

Gigi Hadid

Yolanda may claim to have forced her children to start modeling only at 18, but Gigi was barely walking when she posed for the first time. “I was 2 years old and it was for Baby Guess, she tells W magazine. The day before, I had decided to cut my bangs. That’s why I wear a bandana!” The art of standing up…

Changed by success

Gigi Hadid

©Bestimage – Before

©Bestimage – After

Bella Hadid

©Bestimage – Before

©Bestimage – After

Since their first appearances on the screen, we can note some transformations in Gigi and Bella. If the eldest refuses to talk about surgery, her youngest explained in Vogue having undergone rhinoplasty at 14, and regret it today. “I should have kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would get used to it.” On this one, mom ran out of nose…

Fighting disease

Bella Hadid and her mom Yolanda

Yolanda

It’s a fight that has become family… All three affected by Lyme disease, Yolanda, Bella and Anwar have extensively publicized the various symptoms related to their condition. Starting with a sometimes paralyzing fatigue for all three. “I also feel unbearable physical and mental pain”, explains Bella, when her mother admits to having thought of committing suicide to end the suffering.

Maelle Brun

LONG LIVE THE BRIDES! By marrying the millionaire promoter Mohamed Hadid, Yolanda is in the wedding. Forgotten, the galleys of his youth!

BIRTH OF A CLAN On April 23, Jelena Noura Hadid, known as Gigi, was born, the eldest of what would become the most famous catwalk sibling.

BELLA HELLO! The following year, on October 9, it was Isabella Khair’s turn to arrive. Very quickly, she responds to the nickname Bella…

NEVER TWO WITHOUT THREE Finally, on June 22, 1999, the couple had their third child, Anwar. A model, he is now also a jewelry designer.

JUST (RE)MARRIED! Yolanda says yes to millionaire composer David Foster, music legend. They will divorce six years later.

FULL SCREEN The mother of a family makes her debut in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She drags her children there willy-nilly.

FAMILY BUSINESS Gigi and Bella pose together for Balmain. The realization of the plan of their famous mom, who exults!

MANNEQUIN CLASS The blonde picks up her show, Making a model with Yolanda Hadid. She coaches the mothers of budding tops.

MINI MISS On September 20, Gigi gives birth to her first child with Zayn Malik, a little Khai. The succession is assured !