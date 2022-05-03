The Hadid sisters flip the Met Gala

They would never miss such an event. Gigi and Bella Hadid were spotted on the Met Gala red carpet Monday night. The eldest of the siblings, aged 27, opted for a monochrome “look” imagined by Versace, consisting of dark red latex pants and a matching corset. A gigantic quilted coat completed her look. According to the brand, her outfit was “a modern take on late 1800s coats. of the 1800s”.

Bella Hadid had meanwhile adopted all the codes of a BDSM “look”. The 25-year-old model wore a Burberry ensemble consisting of a black leather bodysuit, adorned with chains, as well as long tulle gloves, stockings and a lace train. “It’s a bit of me, a bit of him,” the young woman told “Vogue” about her collaboration with artistic director Riccardo Tisci. Many other supermodels attended the event, hosted annually by Anna Wintour, including Kate Moss, Cara Delevigne and Naomi Campbell.