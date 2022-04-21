Health

The Hague rules in favor of Nicaragua and says that Colombia must “immediately cease” its maritime activities in Nicaraguan waters

Photo of Zach Zach10 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Saint Andrew.

image source, Getty Images

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled this Thursday in favor of Nicaragua and decided that Colombia must “immediately cease” its patrol operations and try to control fishing and maritime investigations in waters that the same court considers Nicaraguan exclusive economic zone.

The Hague ruling thus agrees with Nicaragua in its complaint filed in 2013 on alleged violations of sovereign rights and maritime spaces by Colombia in the Caribbean Sea.

The ICJ “ruled by nine votes to six…that the Republic of Colombia must immediately cease this conduct“, Judge Joan Donoghue said, referring to the incidents between the Colombian navy and Nicaraguan research and fishing vessels.

Nicaragua and Colombia have been disputing for decades in international bodies the sovereignty of the archipelago of the islands of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina and the activities on the disputed waters have been source of many controversies.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach10 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

Related Articles

COVID wage relief for farmworkers in Sacramento

20 seconds ago

Healthy Eating: Simple Dietary Tips to Lower Cholesterol

7 mins ago

I do not feel comfortable without the mask: a train passing

12 mins ago

natural medicine with great health benefits

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button