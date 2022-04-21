The Hague rules in favor of Nicaragua and says that Colombia must “immediately cease” its maritime activities in Nicaraguan waters

Drafting

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled this Thursday in favor of Nicaragua and decided that Colombia must “immediately cease” its patrol operations and try to control fishing and maritime investigations in waters that the same court considers Nicaraguan exclusive economic zone.

The Hague ruling thus agrees with Nicaragua in its complaint filed in 2013 on alleged violations of sovereign rights and maritime spaces by Colombia in the Caribbean Sea.

The ICJ “ruled by nine votes to six…that the Republic of Colombia must immediately cease this conduct“, Judge Joan Donoghue said, referring to the incidents between the Colombian navy and Nicaraguan research and fishing vessels.

Nicaragua and Colombia have been disputing for decades in international bodies the sovereignty of the archipelago of the islands of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina and the activities on the disputed waters have been source of many controversies.

The verdict of The Hague does not imply any change in the maps of the two countries, as it did with the one of November 19, 2012.

On that occasion, by another ruling of the ICJ, Colombia maintained sovereignty over the archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina and also conserved 12 nautical miles of the water that surrounds these territories, but lost almost 75,000 square kilometers of sea to Nicaragua.

Nicaragua’s claim is based on legal and historical arguments, but above all geographical: the islands are 110 kilometers from the Nicaraguan coast and 720 kilometers from the Colombian coast.

Since the 2012 ruling, both countries have filed lawsuits over alleged breaches of each other’s rules.