The hair color that you will wear this summer and that you will want to try now

In addition to a good haircut to get our hair ready for the new season, nothing like finding the hair tone that suits us best for summer. Although blondes are one of the hair colors that are hitting hard for the summer season, there are many proposals that anticipate the summer and what you will want to try now to make a change of look in your hair or why not, refresh your tone.

Like every year, more and more proposals arrive and from the hand of Spanish hairdressers, we guess what will be the hair colors that will be trending this summer and what you can ask for right now at the hairdresser to give your hair a spin. hair and show your side brighter and fun.

golden blondes

Golden blondes will be the clear protagonists for your hair this summer.Imaxtree.

From nectar blonde to golden blondes they will continue to be a iconic and timeless color to continue to be a trend this summer. But as the experts of Q space, “we will move away from the ash and sand blondes as in previous seasons to bet this time on the most golden blondes taken to the extreme”. That is, we will take warm blondes to provide more light to the skin and warmth to the face, especially in the frontal area that frames the face. “We are talking about blondes with a global effect, which means that they are tones to show them off without the effect of dark roots” they nuance from this center.

strawberry brunette

The strawberry brunette or strawberry brown of Kendall Jenner.Getty.

The strawberry brunette or the copper or strawberry chestnut in all its versions will become one of the great summer favorites for your hair. And when it comes to betting on the fashionable strawberry or coppery brown, as has been done Kendall Jenneras he tells us Gabriel Llanodirector of the salon that bears his name, “the ideal thing is to have it done well at the hairdresser’s and in accordance with your base and, of course, to carry out good maintenance at home with a good color mask so that the color does not lose its intensity “.

Caramel brown or golden brown

Lily Collins wears a very soft and flattering caramel brown or golden brunette that illuminates the skin.GTres Online.

Another trend in terms of color is caramel brown, which will now be brighter and must be adapted according to our hair, or our preferences and, therefore, can become as light or as dark as we want. It adds depth and density to fine hair and is always flattering. In addition, it can be nuanced or achieved by mixing different tones, from light brownhoney and even blond.

face framing highlights

Olivia Palermo declines the face framing highlights in different tones and nuances and for this summer she throws herself into the most golden highlights that favor her so much.Imaxtree.

Face framing highlights are not a novelty but they evolve even more for this summer. They bring a lot of light to the face creating games of color like the bronde or that mix of brown and blonde that brings so much light to the face and the face framing highlights are applied to the areas closest to the face, as if framing it.

dark chocolate brown

Alexandra Daddario opts for an almost black chocolate brown that makes the hair thicker and brighter.Imaxtree.

Dark chestnuts like the chocolates and almost touching the black because they give more volume to the hair and can be play with reflections that provide more light and shine to the hair. And they have the advantage that they are easier to maintain than other shades of hair. “The key to making it flatter us is to choose warm or cold tones and sometimes nuance them with reflections such as espresso or coffee,” he points out. Congratulations Ords from Happy Hair.

Coppery hair or long life to ginger

Zendaya with shiny copper hair that brings extra light to her face.GTres Online.

The also stylist Yolanda Aberasturi He also anticipates that in the summer season, we will see “many warm copper tones and other very clear and degraded copper tones with the ends lightened by the effect of the sun.” And it is that redheads bring light and freshness to the face and can be achieved with color baths or highlights.

Go gray highlights

Go Gray highlights will be the favorite of girls who want to leave their hair gray or gray and look impeccable.GTres Online.

Looking ahead to summer, we will continue to see go gray manes or gray blending that are the ideal transition to gray or gray hair and make your hair look impeccable. Alberto Sanguinoexpert of Llonguerasdefines them as “super fine highlights knitted with silver that are used so that a woman who was dyed can leave her gray hair, showing off gray hair” and they are a transition coloring technique that highlights gray hair as a prelude to natural hair and without staining

