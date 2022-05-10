The hair products with which Dakota Johnson wears impeccable hair lately

Dakota Johnson’s hair always inspires us when it comes to wearing our bright hair and always well combed, loose and beautiful. And even more so, after seeing the actress lately and at events like the Met Gala, where she wore a jumpsuit Gucci with sequins under a velvet cape and spectacular hair and bangs. It is precisely her hair that has caught our attention the most in recent months because her bangs and her hair always have the ideal texture, the ideal volume and that controlled messy effect that we love and always favors.

And one of the great secrets of her hair has been two products that her stylist has used, Mark Townsend. One of them a styling texturizing spray, texture-spray from Rene Furterer and one glitter mist for the hair for a luminous finish of the same capillary signature.

René Furterer Style texturizing spray For sale in Atida | Mifarma (14.91 euros) A spray that gives a volume incredible to the roots and gives texture to the hair. Provides a long-lasting hold taking care of the hair fiber and without weighing it down. With jojoba oil, vitamin B5 and fixing resins. Buy Product

What is clear is that this Dakota Johnson look shows how hair texturizers can give the coolest touch to hair that is too straight and give it that perfectly undone finish. Another of his tricks besides the products is dry your bangs with a flat brush and vaporize the texturizing spray from the root of it to the ends of it to get that fresh texture as well as apply it to other areas of your hair.

Shine Mist Style by René Furterer For sale in El Corte Inglés (16.11 euros) This veil of glitter provides instant radiance to your hair and an ideal finish for all types of hair. In addition, it does not have silicones and takes care of your hair. Buy Product

And finally, that glitter mist to achieve that rocker look and at the same time full of glamor on the actress’s hair. What seems certain is that these two hair products are becoming allies of the mane not only of the actress but also of Jessica Bielthe sisters Olsen either Gal Gadot who also bet on these products and tricks to fine-tune their hair and keep it healthy for longer.

