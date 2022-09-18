The hair-raising moment a shark jumped onto a fisherman’s boat and hit one in the face

A group of Sea Ventures Charters anglers experienced one of the most shocking events of their lives after a mako shark jumped into the boat where was the whole expedition.

It was during a trip led by David Sinclair that the marine animal went straight towards the boat and hit one of the crew members in the face. They are dedicated to fishing these species so that their clients can see them up close and then tag them for research, so they are used to encounters like this, but they were not prepared for what happened.

Sinclair is often accompanied by his 16-year-old grandson Cameron.who is also his right hand: “I think I caught my first shark when I was 4 years old,” Cameron explained in statements quoted by New York Post. They regularly encounter blue sharks and are experienced in maneuvering, but both said they they never thought to see one “fall from the sky”.

It all happened at the end of August, but the video began to travel the Internet until just a few days ago. The boat was about 20 miles offshore off the coast of Mainein the middle of a common expedition.

This was the moment a shark jumped onto a boat

They brought their client Kris Kingsbury, who stayed away from the fishing surface filming everything. at that precise moment one of the fishermen caught something gigantic. “Suddenly, something took the bait. Very big, very fast. And he jumped. We knew it was a makoCameron stated.

With its tail, the shark hit the face of the 16-year-old, who was fighting him with his cane. They struggled for a few moments before he jumped. Then he fell to the ground and the crewmen sought to protect themselves from his sharp teeth.

“They all rushed in and I just held my breath. I thought injuries were a big possibility. Not a scratch on anyone. The shark was not injured either,” David Sinclair reported for the same medium. And then the fishing company itself published all the details on social networks, saying that no one was injured and that the shark returned to the sea in a matter of seconds.

Captain Sinclair assured that they kept a cool mind in order to act quickly. Immediately took the necessary measures to avoid injuries, since the main concern was the young people on board.

So they tagged the shark and then released it through the transom door. “Simply impressive to see the power of a fish like that and handle it safely and throw it out,” the man acknowledged.

The shark fell to the floor of the boat and everyone tried to protect themselves from it. Sea Ventures Charters/Facebook

Both he and his grandson felt that this event will mark a before and after in his career as fishermen: “You feel like there is no way this is going to happen… I don’t think I’ll be so surprised againCameron said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration noted that mako sharks can reach measurements of up to 3.6 meters and 544 kilograms. In addition, they are usually extremely fast, swimming up to 30 miles per day. One of their main characteristics is that they are acrobatic.so the jump made by the mako against Sea Ventures Charters is not a surprise.