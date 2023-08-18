‘The Hair Theory’ or How a Simple Haircut Can Make You Look Younger

in full blast to resuscitate, With the return of Y2K aesthetics thanks to series like Excitement or the explosion of the eighties that produced stranger thingsplatforms of streaming He has seen the vein that evokes nostalgia in new generations. This feeling of wanting time without living is called anemia, And this is the reason for the second life of titles that we have already considered expired. Friend one of two sex in new york, One of these salvaged classics, the golden girls (1985–1992) sparked a new wave of followers the millennium And Gen Z, and no wonder. Its four protagonists, independent middle-aged women, widows and divorcees who share the same roof, demonstrate through their personalities and the sharpness of their dialogues that life goes on after half a century (and three quarters of a century). lives. , , Too).

Apart from its hilarious storylines, what has piqued the curiosity of its new followers is undoubtedly its strong aesthetics. It should be noted that this series was released in the mid-80s with (dramatic pause): XXL shoulder pads, fluorine, maximalism, oversized cuts, suit jackets, overlapping patterns… and references to hairdressing and makeup In, the matter does not improve: the lacquer was an indispensable and the card an unbreakable criterion. But on the return of this charismatic quartet, users of social networks are not missing out on pointing their Exclusive hair style. Unanimously, they all wore an above-the-shoulder cut, some shorter than others, flowerier and with a tone that generally revealed their natural brown hair. A vintage aesthetic that we currently associate with an elderly woman, even a very old woman, and not someone who is almost 50 years old, As were the characters Rose, Dothory and Blanche in the series.

It didn’t take long to notice this contradiction, especially on TikTok. Nicole Smith (@lipsandlattes), an expert doctor in aesthetics, was a pioneer in pointing out this aesthetic paradox, through her account on a Chinese social network. Under the label #hairtheory, Smith elaborates on this curious hypothesis with the following premise: “Hair theory is the idea that people perceive you a certain way based on your hairstyle. Depending on how you style your hair, you can look 10 years younger! Keeping hair trends in mind is important if you want to look young. Old hairstyles will make you look older!” And as if to show off a button, she accompanied her speech with a comparison between Jennifer Lopez and Blanche Devereaux’s character, both of whom are in their fifties respectively. Standing out for her youthful hair, enhanced with balayage highlights, Blanche looks spoiled (barring the beauty procedures) characteristic of the time due to her volumetric backcombing which, in comparison, adds years.

A group of shocked users didn’t take long to respond: “A few days ago I was very determined to cut it, but I didn’t have time. I am 38 years old and I saw this video just in time. It’ll last a long time!” while others opted to twirl the tortilla around: “Get her hair back!” the golden girls To burn!». No sooner said than done. From Julia Roberts, to Catherine Zeta Jones, to Jennifer Aniston, Smith didn’t hesitate to give each of them a previously mentioned name. golden girl hairIt shows how judgmental one style of court can be.

eye! We are not saying that hair length is synonymous with age, it is not at all. Actresses such as Charlize Theron, Glynn Close or Sharon Stone have been champions of the pixie cut and medium length. And at the national level, we can highlight the actress Aitana Sánchez Gijón, with a casual style, or the presenter Tania Lasera, who have made their short hairstyle an identity mark. Suffice it to say, we must be careful when considering a shapeshifter or else we may meet the same fate as the following viral example…

This girl was looking to go from a puny brunette to a platinum blonde and, although the results have been extraordinary in terms of tone and evenness, the TikTok community can only tell how wrong the cut style was. The comments speak for themselves: “immaculate work, but it makes her look older”, the most restrained; “He went to transform and they gave him a chance to time travel”, even the most sarcastic. A performance from which even the younger generation is not untouched child theory.

In short, the next time we are going to adopt a new style of cut or change our natural tone, we have to be up to date with the trends and above all, be vigilant because, while using the classics, We Could Be Going From The Unique Sabrina Spellman (Apparently From The ’90s) To An Even More Antagonist Witches’ curse.