The hair trend to follow now? Julia Roberts’ 90s curls

On the one hand, the great fashion recovery of the 90s and all its beauty trends, on the other curly pride which, for some seasons, has become increasingly popular … On the head! In conclusion, the hedgehog boom is a reality. In the wake of the trend of naturalness and the distinctive traits that make each of us unique, in fact, many girls and celebs have stopped compulsively straightening their curly and soft hair, embracing their side wild.

RICCI D’AMARE

“People are learning to love their curls,” hairstylist Luke Hersheson explained. Vogue UK. “The lockdown has prompted many to discover natural hair after having straightened it for a long time.” Many stars, from Zendaya and Selena Gomez, from Emily Ratajkowski to Catherine Zeta Jones, sported their natural curls, while hedgehog diehards like Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Kidman are back in the limelight, sparking waves of nostalgia for their 90s hair. The hallmarks of the hedgehog of this decade are still very much present in 2021: volume at the roots, spiral defined but not too much, length. Julia Roberts of the times of Pretty Woman is absolutely the poster girl reference for this type of hairstyle.

In fact, this focus on wavy hair has led to an increase in demand for the perm that has never been in such demand in salons since the 1980s. The procedure has remained more or less the same from the past, but the difference now is that it is possible to create softer and more delicate curls. “What works the most now are the soft, bland movements that serve to get more one ripple effect rather than hedgehog, because the volumes are not exasperated at the moment. The hedgehog gives a very important volume while the more wavy perm maintains more contained volumes, not going to visually shorten the hair », says Davide Cichello, Framesi International Stylist Director. Furthermore, “they exist specific products that help to “lift” the hedgehog, such as creams or foams, it depends on whether you want a soft curly effect or a more “crunchy” curly effect ».

WHAT TO DO AT HOME

At home, however, how to best take care of it? «To have soft and natural curls you certainly have to keep the hair very hydrated, with non-nourishing but moisturizing treatments, because curly hair is naturally frizzy so to have shine, definition and softness it must never be dehydrated. It is therefore necessary to choose shampoos, conditioners and masks that have these characteristics. The rule is always to never comb the hair after washing it, to avoid that the hedgehog loses its definition and is not very consistent », advises the expert.

In the gallery the curly inspo from the celebs of the 90s and the products for a hedgehog hot’n’cool which immediately takes you back a few decades.

