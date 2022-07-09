The hair trends that rejuvenate your look this summer and take years away: bangs, curly method and polished manes
This summer, anything goes. We refer to the hair, because we have not seen for a long time
so many trends. And the best thing is that they allow us to review the last decades, because they go from the 60s to the 2000s. Have your best brushes, tools and products on hand, and take note.
Bows, teasing and hydration: revival of the 60s
Since
voluminous bows to superlative bouffant, through fringes cut straight, very thick, which are found in
the ponytail your best ally. The 1960s revival supports many versions and they all require painstaking crafting. A good base with a shampoo that maintains your
hydrated mane It will allow you to add high-hold products without losing the shine of your hair. Lacquer is the essential product.
How to Get the Flawless Manes of the ’70s
The scarves are part of the look and, since the root is covered, the rest of the hair will take center stage. It has to be flawless.
The color, in perfect condition, and the finish, healthy and silky. Help yourself with new formats such as a dry conditioner to touch up your hair whenever you want.
The curly method is inspired by the perfect curls of the ’80s
Curls with a lot of volume, which rival in prominence with makeup and gold accessories. The 80’s were characterized by excess and beauty looks were not going to be the exception. Two premises: a cut that contributes
volume to the hair and some
defined curls.
The secret of the grunge style of the ’90s
The grunge style of Courtney Love or Drew Barrymore left us with a passion for
platinum blondes, but also the lesson well learned: this tone must be taken care of more than any other. Not only for color, also for hydration. Wear it in an easy cut, which allows
comb it with your hands.
The 2000s: polished manes, locks and curtain bangs
The first decade of the 2000s had a clear style:
long straight hair, polished at the stroke of a plate In collected,
front locks They were a must that is now back on the catwalk, but also on the street. It must be recognized that it is not an easy trend: if you do not dare with so much, opt for a simple
open bangs in curtain.