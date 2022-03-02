The hairbrushes that have conquered Blake Lively or Heidi Klum

In daily styling how our mane plays a fundamental role, and for this, not just any type of brush will do. This is known by the market, which does not hesitate to continue improving the benefits of such a necessary accessory with models detanglers or electrical. These are our favorite brushes.

You could only start by talking about Mason Pearson Firm, the Rolls-Royce of brushes. Handcrafted in England since 1885, these little works of engineering have conquered hair as envied as those of Blake Lively, Heidi Klum, Meghan Markle or the very Kate Middleton.

What makes them so special? In the first place, that more than a brush, it is a capillary treatmentas it oxygenates the roots, cleanses the hair in depth and stimulates the scalp, activating circulation at the roots without damaging it.

In addition, its bristles evenly distribute the natural oils of the hair, providing a conditioning effect, to which is added a sensation of massage thanks to its patented rubber pad and the arrangement of its 100% natural bristles. wild pig or combined with nylon. Of course, it lasts for decades.

What other options do we find in the market?

ode to craftsmanship

The iconic brushes of Oribemade of beech wood, combine a simple 100% Italian design, hand-painted, with an ergonomic grip that has been conquering styling experts for decades.

From France They also bet on artisanal creations at Raincry. Their Paddle Brusheshandmade paddle brushes, detangle, condition and restore your hair.

The electric toothbrush market

Although if we talk about magic, the electric brushes They have been a revolution, because they not only straighten, they also reduce frizz and allow us to shape and wave our hair without resorting to irons. In this kind of gadget andspecial mention requires that of ‘GHD’.

No wonder it sells out fast. GHD Glide electric toothbrush, a jewel with ceramic technology with ionizer that leaves hair straight in just a few strokes. And without spoiling it, of course.

This brush also captivates with excellence with four interchangeable heads from ‘Babyliss’. After all, with a single tool we can achieve different looks: straighten, mold or make waves. It has ionic technology that eliminates static electricity and provides shine and softness.

And if you were looking for a two for one that allows you to dry and style your hair at the same time, pay attention, Rowenta has it. With an ion generator, it reduces static electricity and frizz, and its Thermocontrol technology helps prevent hair from being damaged by exposure to heat.