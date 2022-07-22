The haircut of these 9 ‘celebrities’ looks good at 30, 40 and 50

A study of Yale University revealed that being unhappy with our hair has a negative impact on our mental health. So much so that we tend to feel less intelligentless capable and more embarrassed than usual. That’s why it is important to choose a comfortable and flattering cutwhether you are 30, 40 or 50 years old.

In addition to age, another factor to take into account is factions. “To find the haircut that best suits your appearance, style and personality, you must keep in mind what the dimensions of your face are,” they recommend from the salon Avenue Hair.

It is also worth betting on easy to maintain looks and that they do not force us to go through the hairdresser often. If you add to this a good routine of shampoo, conditioner and mask, you can have ‘celebrity’ hair with little effort.

Haircuts that flatter everyone: long with bangs

“That long hair with extra shine and slightly parted bangs has become one of the most requested trends. The bangs style rejuvenates, frames and softens the face,” says Maison Eduardo Sánchez On Instagram. Lily Collinsthe protagonist of ‘Emily in Paristhis cut has been targeted with a touch of volume.

Haircuts that flatter everyone: layered

A layered haircut It is ideal for getting movement. “Capes are in fashion, in all their versions,” they say from Cheska On Instagram.

It is best to do as Jennifer Lopez and choose to place the line in the middle. If you also add some highlights to illuminate, you will achieve a very flattering effect at any age.

Haircuts that flatter everyone: ‘bob’ with waves

If there is a cut that rejuvenates a lot, that is the bob cut with waves. “A ‘wavy bob’ is a perfect cut if you have a lot of hair because it provides volume, clears the neck and stylizes the face,” they underline in Cheska.

A perfect example? the look of Lucy Haleactress of the series ‘pretty little liars.

Flattering haircuts for everyone: stepped ‘bob’

“The stepped ‘bob’ haircut offers a more youthful, fresh and informal image”, wields the salon Vanitas Espai. This hairstyle consists of placing longer strands in the front and, by leaving the neck in the air, it is ideal if you like back necklines.

Get inspired by this image of Penlope Cruz to turn your image 180 degrees.

Haircuts that flatter everyone: ‘bob’ with bangs

If you are looking for a radical change of look, take the opportunity to combine two trends. “The ‘bob’ with bangs is a must-have among this season’s looks.

nothing better for emphasize the look and the shape of our face. Its main advantages are that it is very easy to achieve this look and that it is easy to maintain it,” says the hairdresser Beautiful Capello on your web page.

Haircuts that flatter everyone: medium hair

Those who want a change of scenery without risking too much they can resort to the middle mane.

It is a comfortable hairstyle that allows for different updos and requires less care than long hair. As evidence khlo kardashianthis cut in smooth version is pure glamour.

Haircuts that flatter everyone: side bangs

“For those people whose faces are round, the types of bangs with a side and soft cut look good,” he advises. DK Stylists.

The hairdresser Mara Rossak is behind this cut that Emma Stone I defended with great style.

Haircuts that flatter everyone: ‘garon’

in 1968 mia farrow made the ‘garon’ look fashionable after her appearance in ‘The seed of the devil’. according to X&L Styliststhis cut is ideal For women with a lot of personality and very feminine features.

It can be with or without bangs, but perhaps the most comfortable version is the one worn by the actress rebecca hall, since it hardly requires maintenance. In this sense, the summer heat can be the perfect excuse to switch to short hair.

Haircuts that flatter everyone: ‘pixie’

for years Halle Berry he showed off a very elegant ‘garon’ look and, after a season with long hair, he cut his hair again.

It was last March when I surprised with this ‘pixie’ cut with blonde highlights. “This is for all my precious fans who wanted me to go back to short hair. It’s for you,” wrote the Oscar-winning actress on Instagram, who owes her new image to the hairdresser Sarah Seward.