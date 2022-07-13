The haircut you will love this summer

Beauty trends are constantly changing, it is impossible to ignore that a simple haircut can be that viral hit to look trendy or simply go unnoticed. Therefore, we must be ready to be among the first to join each trend and thus make you impose fashions wherever you go. An example is the famous cut butterflycut, It is becoming a trend and we will tell you the details so that you can join as soon as possible.

So do not be afraid of changes, they are always in favor of something better, of course also consider something that makes you feel comfortable. Nothing to force a change or trend, everything goes hand in hand with the things that you like and remain, each person is different and it is worth experimenting but also saying no when you do not like some viral idea so much.

In the case of butterfly cut, is a trend that is here to stay all summer but without being too crazy. On the contrary, it is very noble with each person who dares to try it because of the variant it gives, making a beautiful contour on the face. Allowing you to make a change in your hair without being very drastic but making a difference completely. Artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Margot Robbie, Hailee Steinfeld or Selena Gómez have already joined this trend and we tell you everything you should take into account.

To achieve this, the hair is layered, letting it look like a true butterfly, meaning you have two cuts in one, on the one hand the shorter layers give an illusion of a short bob while joining with the rest of the hair It gives an illusion of a lot of volume and frames the face very well. Getting you to have an aggressive zero shift if you don’t want to cut too much but still make you look different.

Take into account that this cut can be adapted to any hair, from long or short hair, but it looks better on long hair because it allows you to play with several lines of layers. So do not hesitate to join this beauty trend to achieve a change this summer and be the sensation among your friends.