The haircuts that are going to be requested the most this summer 2022

We are at that time of year when you especially want to change your look with a summer haircut. “Summer is a time for freedom and a fresh start,” says Travis Speck, senior hairstylist at Suite Caroline salon in SoHo New York. “Refreshing the look helps us express that new beginning in a more personal way.”

If the rise in temperatures is asking you to cut your hair a few centimeters to give your look more shape and movement, you are not the only one: “In the heat, cutting your hair a little can be a very invigorating way to reinvent yourself,” he says. another professional stylist, hairdresser Dhiran Mistry. You can dare with something more radical, like a cut to the garçonne or an asymmetrical style, or opt for something more subtle, such as a shag layered or frame the face with pretty waves. “Haircuts that respect the natural texture are very easy to pull off,” explains Speck. “His thing is you can run out the door and let your hair blow in the summer breeze.

It’s up to you if that inspires you a curtain fringe, a pixie French or a transforming bob. The professionals of the sector have selected for you The 7 most sought-after haircut trends of the summer so that you take them into account for your next visit to the hairdresser.

Wolf haircuts and ‘shullets’