The haircuts that will be worn this spring 2022

We are at the gates of spring and as soon as this wave of cold and rain passes we are going to start thinking about spring. This season you may want to update your image and catch up on the haircuts that will be a trend in the coming months.

1. Bob haircut

One more season will be one of the chosen by women in beauty salons, according to hairdresser Eduardo Sánchez. It is a very versatile cut that can be adapted to each woman since it admits different lengths. Depending on how your face is, you can lengthen your hair more or not. if you have one long face you’re better off going for a jaw-length bob. If you have a square face, stylists recommend a cut that is longer in front than in back. In the event that your face is rounded, you can opt for the long version of this cut. This cut called Bob-long has movement thanks to the layers.

2. cool bobanother similar haircut but more elegant



A masculine cut, very much in the style of the 90’s but which is coming back renewed this spring. The cut admits several lengths and according to Eduardo Sánchez it will bring a lot of elegance. He recommends combing with the ends inwards.

3. “Swag 067”

It is the haircut worn by one of the contestants in the Netflix series “The Squid Game”. It is a very comfortable cut, with a lot of style. The grace is that the ends are frayed thus providing movement to the mane. The cut can be adapted depending on the length that best suits us.

4. Bangs

It is carried in all versions and there are many. Long, short, curtain… If you like bangs, take the opportunity to cut them and give your style a new look. It usually favors and rejuvenates the features so go ahead and give your face a new look.



5.Bixie

From the pixie and bob this haircut is born. With unloaded ends it has the advantage of being informal, but with a lot of style. It is the cut for those who want to give the image of not worrying too much about style. If you have straight hair you can wear it perfectly but also if you have curly hair. It is another great advantage. It can be done with all types of hair.

6. Blunt bob, the cut worn by Queen Letizia

It is a classic short haircut without layers, with swept ends and always above the shoulder. It is a comfortable mane, which does not require great efforts to maintain the hairstyle. This cut has been worn by Queen Letizia and other famous people such as Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, Irina Shayk, Emma Stone, Gigi Hadid. The stylists recommend that if the hair is fine, it is best to point it out to give the cut more life.

