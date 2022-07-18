The half moon manicure becomes the obsession of summer

In the world of nail art there are more and more options to choose from, which adapt to different shorts and shapes of the nail. The colors, motifs and designs are numerous, and this time in Last we bring you ideas of half moon manicure, also known as “half moon”a design that we saw a lot in the 80s, but whose origin dates back to the beginning of the art of manicureDid you know?

In the 1920s, the first enamels began to be used for nail as we know them today, inspired by the preparation of car paints. Some sources refer that around 1925 the manicurista Beatriz Kaye worked for the MGM film company and popularized a manicure that covered with color the center of the nail leaving the lunula unpainted (the half circle we have above the cuticle). Back then, the colors available were red and pink. This style that was imposed from the seventh art was -and is- known as half moon manicure or half moon

For him summer 2022 This trend that began in the twenties and has had a boom in different decades, with variations and reinventions adapted to the time and materials, is strongly maintained. Now, for example, they could be ordered in gel and dry in moments after putting your hands under a lamp.

Half Moon Nail Ideas for Summer



Nude tones are a trend of the moment

While it is true that nude tones are timeless, it is no secret that this year they remain very strong, despite the fact that bright tones naturally appropriate summer. For women who love minimalist nailswe can not stop showing the nail Design of half Moon that we saw in the hands of Blake Lively a few months ago and that could be the perfect alternative to the more classic ones.



Photo: Instagram @enamelle

The classic “net” inspired by the 20s

If red is your thing, you can’t help but try one manicure in the best style of the twenties. Betina Goldstein, one of the manicurists of the most popular celebrities of the moment and officially married to the firm Chanel, she is known for her minimalist, elegant, original and modern creations, and she shows on her Instagram account this design inspired by the twenties to which she adds a stroke of the classical french manicure at the tip of the nail.



Photo: Instagram @betina_goldstein

multicolored nails

The tendency to wear nail of different colors is imposed on summer and if you really like the joy they bring to our looks, think about the possibility of adding to your manicure more than 5 colors in each hand. How? Choose more and more shades for the center and the crescent.



Photo: Instagram @_studiosaku_

the same range of colors

When you want to wear several colors, but not all of the rainbow, you can choose to choose several of the same range for the upper part of the nails and, to make them a little simpler, you can leave the precious half Moon natural, only highlighted with a transparent gloss. You can also choose just one shade, pastel or vibrant, to create a similar effect without looking too busy.



Photo: Instagram @baraandbeauty

Milky nails in “half moon” version

The white nails remain on the throne in 2022, apparently the milky nails They are here to stay -or at least they have no intention of abandoning us for now-. The “half moon” technique can also be worn with neat white, for elegant and ultra-feminine hands. Seeing them, we thought they would be perfect for a classic bride.



​​​​​​​Photo: Instagram @emenstudio_

black and white

This summer black is allowed, more associated with the autumn-winter season, we know. But it is that this tone in the nail looks beautiful and elegant, which keeps it on trend for the summer season and the remaining months of 2022. You can follow the idea of ​​​​the image, or keep tips in a single color (black or white) and half moons in the other one.



​​​​​​​Photo: Instagram @heygreatnails

Summer vibes in orange

The big nail polish brands have among their favorite shades for the summer orange, is a color that is taking a lot these months and that can also dress your hands with the trend of half moon manicure.



​​​​​​​Photo: Instagram @glossytipped

with pearls

The trend of wearing crystals and pearls in the nail remains and this exquisite design by Betina Goldstein inspires us to wear tiny pearls in our manicure of half Moon. This shows a mini half moon, but you can try a broader one, if you like. Or with fewer pearls, to let the base color stand out, just let your imagination run wild and that of your manicurist.



Photo: Instagram @betina_goldstein

