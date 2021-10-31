the Halloween costume is perfect!

Ever since his career took off with Sex Education, the lucky Netflix teen serial, we have been used to seeing – or at least imagining – its protagonist Asa Butterfield more naked than with clothes on. Also for this reason his Halloween costume might sound atypical.

We have already talked about the female cosplay of an actress from Shazam 2. In reality, the choice of Butterfield fell on a disguise of which one can say everything, unless it is atypical. Like many others these days, the actor has opted for a costume that is an absolute must at any party Halloween for ten or fifteen years now.

Certainly, more than the Jack Nicholson by Tim Burton, was the late Heath Ledger by Christopher Nolan to give a new shock to the character, back in 2008, with The dark Knight. We are obviously talking about the Joker or at least of the her version of the Joker, from which most are inspired, without prejudice to a whole recent new wave of cosplay that refers, instead, to the very circus version of Joaquin Phoenix, awarded with the Oscar in 2020.

The most disturbing and dismal nemesis of Batman in short, it is a costume seen and reviewed on Halloween and beyond. But according to the words of Netflix Updates – slightly biased – who released a selfie of Butterfield himself on social networks, the actor would have stolen the show with his Joker costume, of which you can obviously recognize the tricolor make-up and smudges of lipstick. to cover the scars on the cheeks. But also the color chosen for tie and waistcoat, purple, is a constant in the representations of the Joker, from comics, to Nicholson, to Ledger.

It is interesting to note how Butterfield, before we get to Sex Education, has imposed itself on the general public in 2011 with theHugo Cabret by Martin Scorsese. But before that, exactly a year in advance, he had taken part in fantasy horror Wolfman, centered on a werewolf played by Benicio Del Toro. Years later, to stay on the Halloween theme, he joined a Burton cast for Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children. In the meantime, if you haven’t seen the new season yet, find our review of Sex Education 3 here. Tell us in the comments how many of you, like Butterfield, will choose the Joker to celebrate the upcoming night …