The Halloween costumes of the stars: from the Addams family to the Covid vaccine

Macabre ideas and hours of makeup, costumes with fake blood e disguises studied ad hoc: ad Halloween it is impossible not to have fun by dressing up.

And also this year the star show business have challenged each other on social media with more or less alternative make-up shots. And if the scariest holiday of the year falls on October 31st, there are also those who anticipated the celebrations on Saturday evening.

Halloween costumes 2021: the transformations of the NBA

The very successful Freddy Krueger from LeBron James, who also colored his teeth to create a capillary facial make-up. It has also been very successful Hailey Bieber, especially for the originality of her costume: the model has become the Britney Spears of the video Baby One More Time. His husband Justininstead, he chose to slip into a more classic teddy bear costume.

Staying overseas, the transformation of Christine Vargas, wife of the cestita of the Magic Robin Lopez. He disguises himself as Batman, she pays homage to Danny DeVito by impersonating the “Penguin”, Gotham’s supervillain. The result is exceptional and in a few hours Christine becomes truly unrecognizable.

They remain in the world NBA, also worth mentioning is the couple’s mask that appeared in Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns ago the Wolf, The partner Jorddyn Woods it becomes Little Red Riding Hood. Pointy ears, hollowed dark circles, black make-up and pointed teeth in the center and showy scratches on the model’s cheek, an artfully crafted “paw” of the wolf.

Halloween 2021: Kendall Jenner, revival from Mars

From sport to entertainment, the work of the supermodel is also impressive Kendall Jenner, which appears to have just landed from space. The baby of the house Kardashian becomes the Martian girl from the 90s cult movie Mars Attacks!, as she also writes in the caption of her post. To the character with the iconic tall blonde wig Played in 1996 by actress Lisa Marie, Kendall adds a personal touch: the cone bra.

The Addams family: from John Legend to Valentino Rossi

Many artists have given free rein to their creativity: among them there is John Legend, who enjoyed rebuilding the Addams family and playing the distinctive intro surrounded by his sinister family members.

Same disguise at home too Ferragnez: black dress with braided sleeves and blue contact lenses for Chiara Ferragni, striped suit, designed mustache and cigar for an impassive Fedez, who just this morning posted for the release of his new album Inhuman. Disco announced soon after Halloween, when the most social family in Italy, fully back after little Vittoria’s return from the hospital, became, at least for one night, even the scariest family.

Another famous Italian couple has also chosen to transform themselves into the characters of Charles Addams. This time there are no children, or rather: “Wednesday” is still in the belly, it will arrive in January. Valentino Rossi, who comes from the last race of his career in Italy, and his partner Francesca Sofia Novello have become Gomez And Moricia, with small differences compared to Ferragnez. The lines of the suit the pilot wears are different from those of Fedez, who did not have a cane with him. The future mother’s dress is longer and less articulated than the one chosen by the Milanese influencer and embellished with thornless roses, in true Addams style.

But there’s more: the Doctor celebrated Halloween along with the ventriloquist’s dummy Billy from Saw the Riddler: behind the mask there was Andrea Migno, 25-year-old rider from Cattolica who speeds in Moto3. This time the pedaling is slow, the “helmet” is unmistakable and there is no shortage of smoke bombs for the staging. From the saddle of the motorcycle to the seat of the tricycle to create a ghostly effect.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: the Covid vaccine

But the disguises of the VIPs are many, digging on social media you can find shots of all kinds: Federica Pellegrini And Matteo Giunta, recently betrothed, become Harley Quinn And Joker. Elisabetta Canalis scares by turning into a creepy nurse. Melita Toniolo she wears a great witch make-up to entertain her son.

It’s still: Tiziano Ferro chooses The paper house as “resistance” to years of pain and frustration. And there are also those who disguise themselves as a vaccine syringe like Katy Perry in the company of his “doctor” Orlando Bloom. Halloween, in addition to being an anniversary dedicated to spirits, has also become the feast of the imagination.