The Halo series releases a new trailer and the Master Chief chapters have already received the first reviews

March 15, 2022

There are more and more video game adaptations for the small or big screen, and the Halo series is one of the protagonists of this first quarter of 2022. Bringing the action of the legendary Xbox saga to a live action should not be easy , but it seems that what we will see in Paramount+ starting next week promises.

To whet your appetite, a new trailer has been published that you can see at the top of the news, in which we see, in addition to the Master Chief, to other characters that will be important in the episodes. Above all, the spectacular nature of the scenes stands out because, in addition to the doses of adrenaline, it is clear that it will seek to trap us with its science fiction setting.

It is starting to receive the first evaluationsIn addition to the new video, it should be mentioned that the first chapters have already been shared with some US media, and the first reviews of them are generally favorable. The biggest defects that have been found are focused on the fact that the series focuses on the characters rather than on their world and their combat, but we will have to wait to see it for ourselves.

When will the Halo series arrive? The production is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ next March 24th, so as of Friday of next week we will have many more details of it. Let us remember that, despite the fact that it has not yet reached the general public, a second season of the series has been confirmed, so it seems that we will have Master Chief for a while.

