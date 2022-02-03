the halt to the assignment of credit and the risk of paralysis of construction sites – Corriere.it

Legislative Decree 4/22, renamed “Sostegni ter”, entered into force on January 27 last and provides for a ban on anyone who has acquired a tax credit from transferring it to others. The company that made the discount on the invoice will be able to assign the credit only once to an operator who in turn will no longer be able to assign it. Anyone who has accrued credits before the decree comes into force can only transfer once by 7 February. This provision has sounded the red alert for builders because they fear the blocking of activities related to bonuses, in a regulatory framework that had already changed radically with the provisions of the so-called anti-fraud decree of last November, which was never converted into law because the regulations were absorbed with some changes by the Budget Law 2022 .

The stop on the sale Signs of a slowdown in divestiture activities had already been registered in recent weeks and here we reported that the phenomenon mainly concerned the post office, one of the most active subjects in the business. No wonder then the news, reported by Italy Today, that Cdp would have decided not to carry out any more sale operations and that the Post Office, controlled by Cdp, would be preparing to do the same. Contacted by Courier service Cdp and Poste did not deny the news, but diplomatically replied that “an evaluation process is underway”.



A technical and political problem The problem of the ban on double transfer is technical but obviously also political and many are asking for a relaxation of the norm at the time of conversion. Senator Pd and president of the European Union Politics Commission at Palazzo Madama, Dario Stefno, defined the choice to block the multiple assignment of credits as an error, because it risks crippling the construction sector. With what is contained in the Sostegni-ter dl, we risk a sharp slowdown in GDP, the loss of further jobs and the missed goal in terms of energy transition. To echo him Come on Italy, which welcomes the executive’s decision to tighten controls to avoid abuses and scams, but at the same time the sacrosanct need to restore legality cannot and must not turn into useless bureaucracy and waste of time, but, above all, in bankruptcies and holes in the balance sheets of companies due to even retroactive regulations. The 5 Star Movementwhich on February 2 coordinated a table with dozens of business associations, calls for the regulation to be changed to avoid slowing down or limiting the potential of a measure that has had an indisputable effect in revitalizing construction and contributing to record growth of the Italian GDP in 2021.

A new arm wrestling is expected In light of all this, therefore a re-edition of the tug-of-war is expected that on the occasion of the Budget Law saw the Economy Minister and the Prime Minister (who at the press conference at the end of the year made no secret of not particularly appreciating that measure) and the political forces opposing the Superbonus. In this case on the one hand there is the need to eliminate fraud and the risk of money laundering that a cheerful management of sales has already highlighted; on the other, the need, in fact, not to block the concessions.

The ban on sale risks paralyzing the business Why does the ban on sub-assignment of credit risk paralyzing the business? For two good reasons. The first reputational. If the credit derives from non-existent works or works carried out but at inflated costs, the transferee would in theory not risk anything because the treasury would in any case refer to the taxpayer, on the basis of the third party principle in good faith. But obviously, to be considered in good faith, it is necessary to carry out checks that must be more stringent with the anti-fraud rules. And in any case no bank has an interest in having its name linked to dubious operations. The second purely fiscal reason. The size of the figures at stake is different but a company that buys tax credits is in the same situation as the taxpayer who is entitled to many deductions and who risks (for example because he collects less than expected) to the point of not being able to fully exploit the benefits for “incompetence”.

The limits of direct reimbursement Being able to resell the assignments, the first transferee in all cases had the guarantee of never finding himself incompetent and with a shrewd trading policy he could indeed earn. Of course, on the card the homeowner or condominium remains the possibility to opt for direct reimbursement. But in practice it happens that the superbonus requires works worth tens of thousands of euros and even those who have them have no interest in waiting five tax years to collect the reimbursement.

