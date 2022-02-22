The “Hamilton” trio gathers to present the awards

The leading stars of the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs, will open this year’s SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Awards ceremony, which will air live on Sunday on TNT.

The SAG Awards have rarely dabbled in having a host, but they’ve done “openings” of all sorts, including Eugene and David Levy, who fronted the 2020 telecast. Miranda created Hamilton, the hip-hop story of the founding father of United States Alexander Hamilton, who broke records on Broadway and won 11 Tony Awards in 2016. Odom played Aaron Burr and Diggs, both the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson; each won a Tony. Miranda won for Book and Score and the play won Best Musical.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been in vogue at the awards this year through Encanto and as director of Tick, Tick…Boom! both are Oscar nominated. Odom received Oscar and SAG nominations last year for playing Sam Cooke in “One Night In Miami.”

SAG Awards: where and when to see it

The Screen Actors Guild Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards) recognize some of the best performances in film and television.

The television series “Ted Lasso” and “Succession” lead the list of nominations and will try to sweep the five categories in which they are each. As for movies, the spotlight takes them «The power of the dog» with three nominations.

Taking place at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, the 28th Annual SAG Awards will also include Kate Winslet presenting the Life Achievement Award to Helen Mirren. Additional presenters confirmed so far include Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens. can be followed from 7:00 p.m., Mexico time through the TNT signal.