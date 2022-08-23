The hand that rocks the cradle: the daring thriller that dethroned Steven Spielberg and catapulted Rebecca De Mornay to fame

One of the imprints of the late filmmaker Curtis Hanson It was, without a doubt, its ductility. The director, who died on September 20, 2016, made an excellent neo-noir work as naked angels, an endearing comedy-drama about family dynamics with In his shoesand also a biopic with Eminem that ran from the formula with 8 Mile: street of illusions. Years before those feature films, more precisely in 1992, Hanson was part of the thriller trend of the time with The Hand That Rocks the Cradle.

The free adaptation of the opera The Pirates of Penzance, whose title is taken from a poem by William Ross Wallace, marked Amanda Silver’s debut as a screenwriter and was misunderstood by critics at the time of its release, although celebrated by the audience.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle https://www.filmaffinity.com/es/filmimages.php?movie_id=789579

The film, which celebrates its thirtieth anniversary, already showed a need to distance itself from other thrillers by using the commonplace of “the nanny with bad intentions” with a rather harsh premise. Pregnant Claire Bartel (Annabella Sciorra) he goes in for a checkup with his obstetrician, Victor Mott (John de Lancie); in that control, the woman is sexually abused and then decides to report the doctor, causing a domino effect: other victims gather courage and raise their voices, and Mott commits suicide so as not to face the consequences.

The doctor’s widow, who is also pregnant, feels overwhelmed by what happened, and her health condition begins to deteriorate; She soon gives birth prematurely, but her baby does not survive. Seeing Claire’s face, the woman blames her for what happened, and so she begins to plot her revenge plan.

The erotic component of the thriller (the villain’s flirtation with the father of the family), thus, takes a backseat when the psychological comes into play. Mott’s widow, under a new identity, manages to get a job as a babysitter at the Bartel house and sets her goal in motion: to take from Claire everything that she herself has lost.

Rebecca De Mornay in The Hand that Rocks the Cradle https://www.filmaffinity.com/es/filmimages.php?movie_id=789579

Silver’s script does something interesting by envisioning two complex female characters, both victims of the same man and both dealing with trauma. While Claire denounces Mott and tries to move forward with her life despite the psychological damage of the abuse she suffered, De Mornay’s character cannot do the same, either because of the machismo that she herself has incorporated over the years or because of the inability to deal with the pain of having lost a child due to her post-traumatic stress. While is true that The Hand That Rocks the Cradle faces his protagonists and ponders protecting the family, he also tries to get Mrs. Mott out of the prototype of femme fatale avenger by giving him another frame of mind, by showing a multi-layered origin story that, to a large extent, connects with that of his nemesis.

“Even though Peyton is the villain in the movie, nothing she does comes from a place of vanity or materialism. She wanted her house, a husband, a child. That moved me.” Rebecca DeMornay

According to De Mornay, he had extensive talks with Hanson on the set regarding the construction of his character: “ Curtis masterfully handles the suspenseful elements, but we also had to show the humanity of Peyton Flanders. [el nombre que Mott adopta para su plan de venganza] because we were dealing with a woman blinded by the loss of her husband and her son, but who also handled herself based on everything that was taken from her . Although she is the bad guy in the movie, nothing she does comes from a place of vanity or materialism. She wanted her house, a husband, a son. That moved me. And the idea was to show that side, because if we were not facing a flat role, ”said the actress in dialogue with Entertainment Weekly.

De Mornay with little Madeline Zima https://www.filmaffinity.com/es/filmimages.php?movie_id=789579

Hanson, in an interview with the same medium that provided the year of the premiere of his feature film, highlighted De Mornay’s “courage in the interpretation” and how he did not have to give him directions. “In some sequences in which her character had to show herself out of herself, I began to show her some guidelines and she stopped me and said: ‘Curtis, I had many moments of anger, let me show you’, and suddenly this figure that became more and more wild. We finished filming and she was like, ‘What did you think of that?’” the filmmaker recalled.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle was the second film in which Julianne Moore participated. https://www.filmaffinity.com/es/filmimages.php?movie_id=789579

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle has great works not only by De Mornay but also by Sciorra, by Ernie Hudson like Solomon (whose plot line is also very complex) and Julianne Moore as Marlene Craven, a friend of the family. The Oscar-winning actress had made her film debut just two years earlier with Tales from the Darkside: The Movie and, after Hanson’s film, his career was on the rise. Moore went on to work alongside Robert Altman, Todd Haynes and Paul Thomas Anderson on the brilliant Short Curts: Cross Lives, Safe Y Boogie Nights: pleasure games.

Annabella Sciorra and Rebbeca De Mornay in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle https://www.filmaffinity.com/es/filmimages.php?movie_id=789579

In Hanson’s thriller, the actress has fun with a somewhat camp which also manages to move from the cliché. The best friend of the protagonist who notices that there is something wrong with the nanny is not a character with a high probability of survival, and Moore always knew it. That’s why her death, perfectly orchestrated by the director, is truly memorable, with a greenhouse as the unlikely setting for a murder. Likewise, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle was directed by the great Robert Elswit (Paul Thomas Anderson’s collaborator and Oscar winner for Bloody oil ), with a very tight edit by John F. Link, who had just received an Academy Award nomination for editing Hard to Kill , and to the soundtrack of New Zealand fanatic Bernard Hermann, Graeme Revell.

Pulling all the strings, of course, was Hanson and that’s how De Mornay highlighted it. “A movie is like a dream. Orson Welles once said that. All the fundamental players have to be dreaming the same dream. If that doesn’t happen, they begin to separate and do their own thing and the viewer perceives that. In our case, we live the same dream together. Better said: the same nightmare ”, the actress joked about a feature film that conquered the audience.

“The film worked as it should. The audience freaked out when it had to happen, applauded when I proposed, and had fun too” Curtis Hanson

Hanson’s film had a budget of $11.9 million and grossed $140 million; what is said a bump. In addition, that same year, the owner of the public was steven spielberg with Hook, the return of Captain Hook, a film that had been released a month before, which did not come down from first place at the box office and for which De Mornay, curiously, had auditioned (he lost the arm wrestling with Julia Roberts). When The Hand That Rocks the Cradle was released, the panorama changed: Hook went to second place and the thriller spent four weeks leading the audience preferences that went against the grain of the critics. The film was criticized for being “unrealistic” and “in bad taste”, and many pointed out that it was unlikely that Claire would hire Peyton in such a hurry.

Peyton, a woman to fear https://www.filmaffinity.com/es/filmimages.php?movie_id=789579

Despite the unfavorable appraisals of the time, Curtis Hanson was always very proud of the film that had a remake: Khal Naaikaa, Directed by Saawan Kumar Tak, it was released in India in 1993, just a year after Hanson’s thriller. “ The movie worked as it should. The audience freaked out when I had to go, applauded when I proposed, and had fun too. It’s a story about how perfect lives built upside down ”, then expressed the filmmaker in an interview with Evening Magazine, five years before embarking on directing naked angels, his masterpiece for which he would receive the Oscar for best adapted screenplay alongside Brian Helgeland.

Rebecca De Mornay at the Oscars Rum Galella – Rum Galella Collection

After the success of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, The Californian actress continued to work steadily in films such as The three musketeers, Identity, Lords of Dogtown, The wedding breakers, Flipped Y She Ball, Y is preparing for the premiere this year of Peter Five Eight, Michael Zaiko Hall’s thriller that will surely generate controversy since the other figure in the cast is Kevin Spacey. Last month, the actor was removed from the production Gateway to the West, Historical drama directed by the Hungarian Péter Soós in which he planned to play a man of faith who in the mid-1200s tries to stop an invasion by Genghis Khan. After he was indicted by the UK Justice last May on five counts of sexual assault and abuse, Spacey was removed from the film; with Peter Five Eight, instead, the same did not happen.

Leonard Cohen and Rebecca de Mornay were a couple; the actress produced one of the Canadian performer’s albums beaty; Keith – Toronto Star