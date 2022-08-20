“The Handmaid’s Tale”: advance and release date of the fifth season

Teaser of “The Handmaid’s Tale”: the series will premiere on September 18. (Paramount Plus)



The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale) It will surely go down in the history of the series universe as the one that changed the paradigm of various topics. Totalitarian regimes, religious fanaticism, constant abuse of women, recalcitrant machismo. It was and is a fiction that has shades of reality (unfortunately) and that is a screen of what should never happen in a society.

The impact of this fiction was so great that it had a lot of repercussions at the time of the awards that its main actress always led with great height. Elizabeth Moss (Mad Men) as June/Offred. The parallel universe of Gilead that recreates an oppressive society run by maniacs with unusual laws, now returns with a new season.

The series will begin airing its fifth season. (Paramount+)

This is the fifth installment that will arrive on the platform of Paramount Plus on Sunday September 18, and a new episode will be released weekly. In the meantime, subscribers will be able to find previous seasons on the platform.

(ATTENTION SPOLIERS)

Recall that in the season four finale, June (Moss) faces the consequences for having killed Major Fred Waterford (masterfully played by Joseph Fiennes), as he struggles to redefine his identity and purpose. The commander’s widow, Serena, (played by Yvonne Strahovsky), will try to raise his profile in Toronto, Canada, as Gilead’s influence reaches this country. On the other hand, Commander Joseph Lawrence (in the shoes of Bradley Whitford) works with Aunt Lydia (played by Ann Dowd) as he attempts to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke (OT Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley)they fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah (jordan blake).

Elisabeth Moss as June, one of the most difficult roles of her career. (Paramount+)

They complete the cast Max Minghella (Nick Blaine), Madeline Brewer (Janine Lindo), amanda brugel (Rita) and Sam Jaeger (Mark Tuello), among others.

The dystopian novel created by Margaret Atwood was published in 1985 and had a film version in 1990 starring Natasha Richardson in the role of Offred, Faye Dunaway as Serena Joy and Robert Duvall like Commander Fred.

Women and their fertility is one of the main themes of “The Handmaid’s Tale”. (Paramount+)

The new season of The Handmaid’s Tale It is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Kira Snyder, Yahlin Chang and the same Elizabeth Moss.

It was exactly Miller who referred to this new path that the maids begin after the end of the fourth season. Speaking to the publication Entertainment Weekly expressed: “ Can we go back to normal or do we have to move on to something new? And that’s where June is right now. She has done something terrible, or what she feels is irredeemable. Can she back it up? Or does he have to understand that sometimes you don’t just have to sacrifice part of your life, but you have to sacrifice your whole life to make the world better for the next generation? And I think it’s not just about changing the president. It is not just passing a law, as we are realizing now; some fights you have to continue having, it is a fight that has to continue ”.

Joseph Finnes brought Major Fred to life in “The Handmaid’s Tale.” (Paramount+)

The Handmaid’s Tale premieres the first episode of the fifth season on September 18 in Paramount+.

