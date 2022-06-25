‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ already has a premiere date for its fifth season and first images

The Handmaid’s Tale It has become a true phenomenon worldwide. The series based on the novels by Margaret Atwood is about to premiere its fifth season and, although there are fans who have been disappointed, it is one of the most anticipated installments.

Hulu, the chain in which it is broadcast in the United States, has confirmed that it will be released after the summer. September 14, 2022 is the indicated date. In Spain we will be able to see each chapter a day after its premiere on HBO Max, as usual.



One of the two advance images of the fifth season. HULU

In addition, two images have been published from the production company that try to give a clue as to what direction the plot will take. In one we see June (Elisabeth Moss) with a hateful look directed upwards, while in the other we see Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski), completely in mourning for her husband, looking down with a sarcastic half smile.

There are few news that have been announced about this fifth season. One of them is the absence of the character Emily, since the actress who played her, Alexis Bledel, recently announced that she was leaving the series.



The images that have been advanced give clues about the plot. HULU

“June grapples with the fallout from killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence reaches Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as she tries to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

Summary

What should you remember to watch the fifth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’?

The end of the fourth season already predicted that the rest of the story would be much more complicated and impressive. June struck a deal with Commander Lawrence to free 22 Resistance women. In exchange, they would free Fred Waterford and return him to Gilead.



Elisabeth Moss during the fourth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ HBO Spain

But at the last moment they backed down and killed Waterford. Between June and her companions they beat him to death. His body was then hung from the border wall, where executed maids were hung as a warning signal to would-be rebels.

With this background, and the images shown, it could be deduced that the confrontation between June and Serena will be the main axis of the story from now on. Elisabeth Moss testified for TVLine that this season is very “wild”.

“It’s possibly one of the wildest rides we’ve ever had. I can hardly keep up with the amount of stuff that’s going on,” he acknowledged.