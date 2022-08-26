The Handmaid’s Tale already has a release date in Colombia

The premiere in the United States was announced for September 14 and in Colombia It is already known that it will be Paramount + the platform in charge of broadcasting a new chapter every Sunday, all starting on September 18.

“Guess who is back”, wrote the actress, producer and director Elisabeth Moss, visible face of the series The Handmaid’s Tale on his Instagram account with the new poster of the show that will have fans waiting for new episodes.

The acclaimed and multi-award winning drama, successful in Latin America and the world, is based on the dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood. They say at Paramount that in addition to finding the fifth season, millions of fans can find all the seasons available on the platform.

It is known that this series intense, bloody, aggressive and dramatic will bring back June’s struggle (played by Elisabeth Moss) to get her daughter back and what can be seen in the trailer (which has also just been released) is how she will have to face the consequences after – spoiler alert – killing Commander Waterford.

But in addition, the leading role is now taken by the widow, Serena Joy Waterford, played by Yvonne Strahovsky, and as you can see she is trying to raise her profile in Canada.

Here’s a sneak peek they delivered several weeks ago.