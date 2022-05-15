‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Elisabeth Moss Believes All Characters Have ‘Big’ Stories in Season 5

The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale is currently filming. In The Handmaid’s Tale, Elisabeth Moss plays the show’s main character, June Osborne. During a recent interview on The Drew Barrymore ShowMoss gave some details about season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale. While the show generally prioritizes the June storyline, Moss promised that “other characters” will have “very important” stories in the upcoming season.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

(LR) Alexis Bledel and Elisabeth Moss in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

The characters of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ will have ‘journeys’ that ‘are very big’

To promote his new series. bright girlsMoss has appeared on several talk shows in recent weeks. During some of these interviews, season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale has arrived.

Because Drew Barrymore is a huge fan of the show, she asked Moss about the new season while Moss was on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“June’s journey is big, the other characters’ journeys are very big,” Moss said in The Drew Barrymore Show.

The actor continued, “And June is grappling with, ‘What does freedom really mean?’ And can she really be free? And what does that mean?’ and ‘Where do I put my anger?’”

Elisabeth Moss Is ‘Halfway’ Filming ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5

Though Moss couldn’t reveal much more about the upcoming season of The Handmaid’s Talewas able to share some vague details about how filming is going.

“It’s going great, we’re halfway there,” Moss said in The Drew Barrymore Show. “I will say that it is a very big season. We have been to the place a lot. We have been in the studio very little, which for us means that it is very big. And we are constantly on the road, in many places.”

From now on, the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale does not have a set release date.

Serena will cause problems for June in the fifth season

Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale it ended with June killing Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). Already on the show, June had an antagonistic relationship with Fred’s wife, Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski).

In an appearance on Watch What Happens live with Andy CohenMoss and Andy Cohen discussed the ramifications of June killing Fred.

“The thing about killing Fred is that he’s just a man,” Moss said. “And that won’t necessarily solve the whole problem.”

Cohen then predicted that June will face a lot of trouble with Serena in Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

“I think killing Fred will somehow activate Serena Joy in a dangerous way,” Cohen speculated with Moss.

“Oh, you wouldn’t believe it,” Moss agreed, “Yeah, it’s not good. Not good. She is not happy.

The first four seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale are available to stream on Hulu.

