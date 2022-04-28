The Handmaid’s Tale: Elisabeth Moss reveals details of the fifth and final season

As viewers await the fifth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale series, lead actress Elisabeth Moss has revealed new details that have surprised fans.

The season four finale of The Handmaid’s Tale in June 2021, I leave all viewers with thousands of questions about what will happen in the next installment that the streaming platform is preparing. Hulu. However, the lead actress who plays June Osborne, Elizabeth Mosshas revealed curious details of what will be the fifth installment.

The Handmaid’s Tale: What will happen to June in season 5?

During an exclusive interview presented by Moss for the TVLine website, he assured that season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale or in its translation The Handmaid’s Talewill be one of the “wildest” that all viewers of this incredible program can see:

“I will say that the season itself is possibly one of the wildest rides we’ve ever had,”

In the Season 4 finale, Moss’ June lured Major Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), also known as his tormentor, to the demilitarized zone between Gilead and Canada. She and a group of her fellow former servants then chased him through the woods and killed him, in a scene that remains the most talked about in the show’s fourth installment.

After her revenge, June returned home alone to say goodbye to her husband and little daughter; in a detention center. But, not before sending Serena a mysterious package (Yvonne Strahovsky), where she found her husband’s finger and wedding ring inside.

“We’ve definitely had a few seasons [donde]You know, a lot of things happen. Some seasons, it doesn’t happen as much,” says Moss.

The Handmaid’s Tale: Elisabeth Moss reveals plot details from the show’s finale

Recall that June had told Serena in the past that she hoped her pregnancy would fail so she could feel a fraction of the pain she and the other Handmaids of Gilead felt when they were tortured by her husband Fred and also under his command. Even though her baby was born healthy, all viewers are looking forward to seeing an incredible fight between June and Serena for the fifth season of the show.

Unfortunately, Moss did not reveal any details of the release date of season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale by the platform Hulubut it is known that the recordings have finished and are in the post-production phase, where the cast has only been Christine Ko to play a refugee from Gilead named Lily, who is the leader of the resistance in Canada.