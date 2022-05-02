‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Elisabeth Moss Thinks Season 5 Is ‘Wilder’ Than Past Seasons

season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale It doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but anticipation for the next season of the Hulu series is high. The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale is currently filming, and the show’s actors have dropped some hints about the new season. In a recent interview with TVLine, Elisabeth Moss shared that season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is “wilder” compared to previous seasons.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

Elisabeth Moss thinks season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is intense

The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for a fifth season in 2020 before its fourth season premiered on Hulu. Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale it premiered in April 2021 and concluded in June 2021.

On The Handmaid’s TaleMoss plays the lead character June Osborne, and is also a producer and director. In a new interview with TVLine, Moss revealed details about the upcoming season.

“I will say that the season itself is possibly one of the wildest rides we’ve ever had,” Moss told TVLine. “We’ve definitely had a few seasons [where]You know, a lot of things happen. Some seasons, it doesn’t happen as much…I can hardly keep up…and it’s not a big deal. I really want to say that I can hardly keep up with the amount of activity that is going on.”

Elisabeth Moss to Direct Two Episodes of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5

Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale it ended with June and another former servant killing Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

A new interview with Moss by The New Yorker opens with Moss in pre-production on Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale. In the interview, it is revealed that Fred’s death will be a future plot point, as his body will be shown at some point in the new season.

The New Yorker interview also reveals that Moss will direct two episodes in season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Moss’s New Yorker profile says:

“For Season 5, which Moss was in pre-production for, June fled to Canada and, along with a group of former Handmaids, beat Fred into oblivion. The nude silicone body, wheeled out on a metal tray, was his. Moss inspected his exposed shinbones, shattered wrists, and clawed chest. Anyone want a charcuterie plate? she said, laughing. Moss was investigating her corpse in her role as director of the first two episodes of the season; she began directing in season 4 and is also an executive producer. The day had been reserved for camera tests, with the team working out details such as the exact shade of red that June’s bloody handprint should leave on a car window.”

The love triangle will continue in the next season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

A plot point running on The Handmaid’s Tale is a love triangle between June, Nick Blaine (Max Minghella) and Luke Bankole (OT Fagbenle).

A new interview between Moss and Bevy Smith for SiriusXM’s Beveled in Radio Andy reveals that the love triangle will continue in the show’s fifth season.

“We get into a very tricky area here, but I think there are things that she loves about both of them. And they do, they accomplish different things for her,” Moss shared.

The first four seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale are available to stream on Hulu.

