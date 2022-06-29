‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Elisabeth Moss to direct season 5 finale

ads

season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere on Hulu on September 14. Before the new season, The Playlist interviewed Elisabeth Moss. Moss plays the main character of The Handmaid’s Tale, June Osborne, and is also a producer and director of the show. In her interview with The Playlist, Moss revealed that she is directing the season 5 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale.

(L-R) Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Elisabeth Moss directs three episodes of season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

This won’t be the first time Moss has directed episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale. In the show’s fourth season, Moss directed three episodes: “The Crossing,” “Testimony,” and “Progress.” For the show’s fifth season, Moss will return to direct three episodes.

“We are shooting the season five finale right now. I directed the first two episodes and I’m directing the finale,” Moss told The Playlist.

In his interview with The Playlist, Moss shared his excitement about The Handmaid’s Tale episodes he is directing.

“Sometimes I can’t get over it, like I’m setting up the ending right now. I still pinch myself. I’m like, I can’t believe I did the ending of handmaid’s tale, This is crazy! I am truly honored to be in this position. I feel like it’s a nice new challenge. I did three episodes in season four, then I did two episodes in bright girls, and now I’m attacking the first two and the end of this. So, it’s a good progression of challenges,” Moss said.

RELATED: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Margaret Atwood Wants June to Go Underground in Season 5

The new season will premiere on Hulu in September.

Hulu announced the release date for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale on June 13. To announce the new season, the official social media accounts of The Handmaid’s Tale shared photos of June and Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski).

In one photo, June looks into the camera. Meanwhile, the second still shows Serena Joy looking down with a smile on her face. June is dressed in a white gown, while Serena has a dark suit and veil.

In season 4 of The Handmaid’s TaleJune murdered Serena Joy’s husband, Major Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). Wearing Serena Joy’s outfit in the teaser photos, she appears to be mourning Fred’s death in some way.

RELATED: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Says He’s ‘Not Going To Rush’ The End Of The Show

What is season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ about?

Based on the teaser photos released for the season 5 announcement, it looks like the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale will focus on the antagonistic relationship between June and Serena Joy.

According to TVLine, the official tagline for the new season is:

“June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he attempts to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke, and Moira battle Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

The first four seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale are available to stream on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: June’s Future Could Be a ‘Long and Violent’ Road, Says Showrunner

ads