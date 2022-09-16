Entertainment

The Handmaid’s Tale hits Paramount+ this Sunday, September 18

The acclaimed and multi-award winning drama, successful in Latin America and the world, is based on the dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, by Margaret Atwood. In addition to finding the fifth season, the millions of fans can find all the seasons available on the platform.

The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was once the United States. Offred (Elizabeth Moss)one of the few fertile women known as Handmaidens in the oppressive Republic of Gilead, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger.

The Handmaid’s Tale is produced by MGM Television and the executive producers Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd. The series is distributed internationally by MGM.

