“The Handmaid’s Tale”: It was renewed for a sixth season

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: Season 5 premieres September 18 on Paramount Plus Credit: Hulu

In less than a week, the followers of this dystopian series will once again join the world of Gilead and the fight of June Osborne (Elizabeth Moss) against that oppressive and patriarchal system that decides the destiny of women. And before the arrival of the fifth installment, the sixth was confirmed.

Offred, the name given to June when she was captured, is one of the few fertile women known as Handmaidens in the oppressive Republic of Gilead, struggling to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife. (ATTENTION SPOILERS).

The series that Hulu broadcasts in the US, can be seen in Latin America on Paramount Plus

Recall that in the fourth season finale, June and a group of women who accompanied her, killed Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) while this man’s widow, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) tries to raise her profile in Toronto as the influence of Gilead arrives in Canada. Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) for his part works with Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) as he attempts to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke (OT Fagbenle), and Moira (Samira Wiley) battle Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah (Jordana Blake).

With this context we will then see the new episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale in Paramount+ which will be uploaded weekly. But before the new season is on the air (in the United States it premieres through the platform Hulu on September 14) the cast was in charge of announcing that they will have a sixth and final batch of episodes.

Elisabeth Moss plays June Osborne in the series (Paramount Plus)

In an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, the creator and showrunner of the series, Bruce Miller, He referred to this novelty: “It has been a very, very, very luxurious time in which I have had to think about what happens at the end of this story and exactly how we would like to get there,” said the producer and added: “I am So glad we get to do it on our own terms because I know how lucky it makes us, all the actors and creative people who put their heart and soul into this, to close the play the way you want it to. Bringing down the curtain the way you want is a great privilege,” he concluded.

The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale) is based on the homonymous novel written by Margaret Atwood. The fifth season will be broadcast in two parts to generate a bit of suspense, a resource that has become fashionable in the universe of series in recent years.

The maids rebel in search of their freedom (Paramount Plus)

But with the sixth season we are not going to officially say goodbye to this story since Miller He has a project in his mind going around. It is a spin off of The Handmaid’s Tale called The Wills which will continue to tell stories from the world of Gilead. For now the cast has not been announced or if we will have in their ranks with Elizabeth Moss. It will be an adaptation of the sequel to the 1985 novel by Atwood. The project for this production was announced in 2019 before the pandemic, but from what transpired, the series would be in the process of starting to be created next year.

Miller teased a bit more about what the spinoff will see, stating, “It’s not June Osborne’s tale, it’s The Handmaid’s Tale and a certain moment in her life. When that time is over, fortunately, we can get into The Wills, of which June’s story is part but not central. It’s a perfect creative situation that we get off the ground but we keep our connection to all of our characters that we’ve built and loved, and all of the actors. The part that is heartbreaking and terrifying is leaving the actors behind.”

Knowing that the sixth will be the final season, the soul of The Handmaid’s Tale, Moss, also referred to this final goodbye: “The book is about the journey of this woman. It’s not about the whole war or the fall of Gilead. It’s about these people at this moment in time. I don’t think anything should last forever. History shows that series tend not to be that good, although there are exceptions. But at the same time, I love playing her and I love being a producer and director of the show now. It will not be easy to say goodbye.”

The Handmaid’s Tale returns with its fifth season on September 18 by Paramount+.

