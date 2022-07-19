“The Handmaid’s Tale”: June and Serena’s fight is not over yet in the glimpse of season 5

The fifth season will launch its first episode on September 14 for the United States. (hulu)

The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale will arrive in September this year via Hulu in the United States (the production is issued by Paramount+ for Latin America). The American platform shared a teaser of what will be the new episodes of the acclaimed series based on the homonymous novel by Margaret Atwood. With June (Elizabeth Moss) out of Gilead and settled in Canada with her family, she again begins a battle from abroad against Serena (Yvonne Strahovsky).

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Set in a dystopian society, the story follows the rise of a new social order in America under the name of Gilead. This nation is directed by fundamentalist parameters of religion and controls the fertility of women, using the “maids” as surrogate wombs in a process where they are subjected to sexual, physical and psychological abuse. However, the infertile wives of men have the privilege of enjoying a normal life, although always subjugated to what the men in power say.

Elisabeth Moss reprises her role as June in the new episodes. (Hulu/Paramount Plus)

In the new shared preview, Moss is back in the role of June. She remembers how she participated in the murder of Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and his new purpose will be to let Serena know that she was responsible for his death to rejoice even more with the pain of their mourning. On the latter, this woman of high position in Gilead will show this suffering to the world and it seems that she seeks to recover the absolute power of this nation.

Luke (OT Fagbenle) implores June to forget her grudge against Serena, as the two are finally together and can rebuild their lives in Canada. The woman listened to him to some extent, but the battle that is coming for her will be unavoidable for her and others linked to Gilead. In the last seconds of the unpublished video, both women meet again and June only says: “Let’s fight.”

Yvonne Strahovski assumes the role of antagonist in this story set in a dystopian society. (Hulu/Paramount Plus)

Other recurring stars that will return in the new installment of The Handmaid’s Tale are samira wley as Moira; Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence; Ann Dowd like Aunt Lydia; Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello; Madeline Brewer as Janine; Max Minghella as Nick; Y amanda brugel like Rita. Christine Ko joined the cast for this sequel. One of the recent declines in production was Alexis Bledelwho played Emily in fiction, one of the maids who managed to escape.

The Handmaid’s Tale It first saw the light of day in 2017 and quickly managed to attract the attention of critics and the viewing public. It was created by Bruce Miller based on the book of Margaret Atwood that had been previously made into a film without much success . In addition to starring in the series, Elizabeth Moss He is executive producing alongside Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd. It consists of an MGM Television project.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is based on the book of the same name written by Margaret Atwood. (Hulu/Paramount Plus)

The first episode of the new season will be available on September 14 at Hulu. For now, it is unknown if it will arrive on the same date for Latin America through Paramount+.

KEEP READING:

The new movie of Beavis and Butt-Head can now be seen on Paramount +

the orphan 2: watch the dark trailer of the prequel on the origins of Esther

The most viewed productions on Paramount Plus in recent days and that you can also enjoy