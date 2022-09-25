“The Handmaid’s Tale”: June maintains her thirst for revenge in the fifth season | DailyShow

@AnaliaCab

A long way has come june osborne (Elizabeth Moss), whom we first met under the terrible and imprisoning nickname of Offred (“Of Fred” – Belonging to Fred) in the dystopian and raw The Handmaid’s Tale.

This Sunday opens in Paramount+ its fifth and penultimate season, with the great challenge of motorizing the action after the crucial facts at the end of part four: she and other refugees in the forest finally managed to kill Fred.

The series, based on the acclaimed novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwoodled to tolerable limit the cruelty and injustice meted out to women in the fictional Gilead, part of a “new order” that subjects them to being mere breeders against the phenomenon of massive sterility suffered by humanity.

June not only managed -with sweat, blood and tears- to recover her identity. she became flag of that cry of freedom that, with the passing of the episodes, also became a violent reaction, extreme and cruel. The commander’s death will trigger events that will once again test the rebels.

Along with Samira Wiley, in a shocking scene.



serene She plots her revenge against June and her entire entourage, who awaits her patiently and thirsty for revenge despite knowing that the danger is imminent: Gilead can always be more oppressive.

What in the fourth installment seemed like a true catharsis, perhaps it was not so much. “I think June thought that Fred was her villain, the one who, if she managed to make him disappear, would make her feel relieved, for having let go of a part of her past. And no, that doesn’t work either.” the actress recently declared.

Elizabeth Moss became thanks to this series in a kind of icon of feminism and the fight against oppression. Although years before with his role as Peggy Olson in the cool Mad Men had already demonstrated his acting quality and his ability to embody a woman who takes her due in a man’s worldWithout a doubt “The Handmaid’s Tale” It was his consecration.

Moss, in any case, tries to detach from the parallels that can be drawn between the series and, for example, judicial decisions such as the most recent in the United States that rolled back the right to abortion.

“We try not to give people catharsis on big political issues. But we do provide a space for marginalized communities that don’t have a voice. The only thing we can do is tell the stories of those characters. The fact that people find here hope, truth or some kind of connection is something that goes beyond what we thought we would do” he explained.

few know that in her personal life the actress is not “so like that”, since she is a follower of the Scientology, controversial religion quite popular in Hollywood that receives criticism for its treatment, precisely, unfair with women.

