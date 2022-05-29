‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ loses one of its protagonists before the expected season 5 and the future of her character remains up in the air

What a surprise he just gave us Alexis Bledelsince the actress has just announced her departure from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and that she will not participate in the fifth season of the successful series headed by Elizabeth Moss.

Bledel, also known for having played Rory in ‘Gilmore Girls’, was one of the original protagonists of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, as she had been participating in the series since its first season. In addition, her interpretation was recognized with four Emmy nominations, also winning it once.

Bledel’s explanation

The actress has released a statement noting that “After much thought, I felt I had to walk away from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ at this point. I am eternally grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, cast and crew for their support…“. Yes indeed, has not specified the exact reason What made you make this unexpected decision?

What the future of her character will be is up in the air, as Emily was last seen at the end of season four joining forces with June and other handmaidens to take revenge on Gilead. A priori, the easiest thing would be to kill her, but We’ll see what decision is made by those responsible for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.

By the way, the fifth season does not yet have a release date, but it is expected that we can see the new episodes before 2022 comes to an end.