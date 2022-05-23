‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Madeline Brewer Believes Fans ‘Will See a Side of Janine’ They ‘Haven’t Seen Before’ in Season 5

In The Handmaid’s TaleMadeline Brewer plays one of the series’ most beloved characters, Janine. Known for her tragic history, Janine is a servant in Gilead who always finds herself in dangerous situations. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brewer shared some details about what fans can expect from Janine in Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

Madeline Brewer in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Janine will be ‘a cat with nine lives’ in season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Throughout The Handmaid’s TaleJanine has always been in distressing situations. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Brewer admitted that Janine will still be in danger in season five.

“As usual, Janine is a cat with nine lives,” Brewer told Entertainment Weekly. “And if you’ve been watching the show, you know she’s already used several of them. And I’ll just say this season is no exception to that.”

Brewer also revealed that fans “will see a side of Janine this season that we haven’t seen before.”

Season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is ‘wild’

In the Entertainment Weekly interview, Brewer also revealed that Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is “a little wild”.

“The word wild is in my brain. It’s wild. It’s a little wild. I really don’t know how to describe it… I mean, we’ve run out of Gilead. And everyone is experiencing things that they haven’t experienced yet. Everyone is going through a period of transformation,” Brewer shared.

She continued, “You know, everyone is experiencing their return from Saturn, okay? Right now, all of these characters, their Saturn is coming back.”

Elisabeth Moss confirmed that the new season ‘is big’

Brewer isn’t the only actor promoting the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale. In a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore ShowElisabeth Moss revealed even more details about the fifth season.

“It’s going great, we’re halfway there,” Moss said in The Drew Barrymore Show. “I will say that it is a very big season. We have been to the place a lot. We have been in the studio very little, which for us means that it is very big. And we are constantly on the road, in many places.”

In The Handmaid’s TaleMoss plays June Osborne, the show’s main character. Moss is also a producer and director of the show. This gives Moss even more insight into what is to come.

“June’s journey is big, the other characters’ journeys are very big,” Moss said in The Drew Barrymore Show.

She continued, “And June is dealing with, ‘What does freedom really mean?’ And can she really be free? And what does that mean?’ and ‘Where do I put my anger?’”

The first four seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale are available to stream on Hulu.

