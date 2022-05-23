‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Madeline Brewer Says Season 5 Is ‘A Little Wild’

season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is currently filming. The fourth season of the show premiered on Hulu in 2021 and anticipation is high for the new season. While there is no release date for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is not ready yet, some actors have teased the information about the new season. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Madeline Brewer gave some details about what to expect from the show’s fifth season.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

Madeline Brewer in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Madeline Brewer thinks ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 5 is ‘wild’

In The Handmaid’s Tale, Brewer plays a servant in Gilead named Janine. Although Janine almost escaped from Gilead in Season 4 and was living in Chicago, she was recaptured and is still a servant.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Brewer shared that season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale it will be “wild”.

“The word wild is in my brain. It’s wild. It’s a little wild. I really don’t know how to describe it… I mean, we’ve run out of Gilead. And everyone is experiencing things that they haven’t experienced yet. Everyone is going through a period of transformation,” said Brewer.

She added: “You know, everyone is experiencing their return from Saturn, okay? Right now, all of these characters, their Saturn is coming back.”

Janine could get in trouble again in season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

In The Handmaid’s Tale, Janine has managed to avoid death several times. Most recently, Brewer’s character survived a bombing in the show’s fourth season.

Brewer revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Janine will still face many dangers in the upcoming season of the show.

“As usual, Janine is a cat with nine lives… And if you’ve been watching the show, you know she’s already used up several of them. And I’ll just say this season is no exception,” Brewer told Entertainment Weekly.

Brewer also teased that fans “will see a side of Janine this season that we haven’t seen before.”

Elisabeth Moss shared that the new season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is ‘great’

Before Brewer called season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale “Wild,” Elisabeth Moss teased that the new season of the Hulu series is “big.” In The Handmaid’s TaleMoss plays the show’s main character, June Osborne.

In the meantime The Drew Barrymore ShowMoss told Drew Barrymore that all the characters will have “big” stories.

“It’s going great, we’re halfway there,” Moss said in The Drew Barrymore Show. “I will say that it is a very big season. We have been to the place a lot. We have been in the studio very little, which for us means that it is very big. And we are constantly on the road, in many places.”

He continued, “June’s journey is big, the other characters’ journeys are very big.”

