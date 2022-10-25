‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ on HBO Max: cast, trailer, summary of chapters and seasons

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is one of the most popular series on HBO Max in Spain. If you want to give it a try, we will tell you everything you need to know about it, from its cast to the number of seasons and its best episodes. By serialists – 24 Oct 2022

Since its premiere on Hulu in 2017, The Handmaid’s Tale It has been one of the series that has given the most talk. Adapts a well-known book Margaret Atwood that imagines a future in which the United States has become a theocracy, called Gilead, in which women lose all their rights and only dedicate themselves to having children, and it came at a very relevant moment, with Donald Trump as president in the White House and a wave of extreme conservatism everywhere.

Its first season won the Emmy for best drama series and drew enormous attention for its careful aesthetics, the brutality of what it was telling and the prominence of Elizabeth Moss shortly after his other great series, Mad Men. In Spain, it is one of the most popular HBO Max fictions and if you haven’t given it a chance yet, we’ll tell you what you need to know about each season to get an idea of ​​what it’s like.

The cast of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

One of the great attractions of the series is the cast that has been brought together to bring the story to life. It is led by Elizabeth Moss (June/Offred), who is also an executive producer and, beginning in season four, even directs a few episodes. The Handmaid’s Tale is Moss’s next big television project after Mad Menif we discount the two seasons of top of the lake he did in the meantime, and his presence helped make it possible to have other very prominent names, such as those of Joseph Fiennes (Camelot) and Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck) as Fred and Serena Waterford, the marriage to which Offred is assigned as a maid, that is, the one who must have Fred’s children that, theoretically, Serena cannot.

Along with them we also find, among the actresses who play other maids, Alexis Bledel (gilmore girls), Madeline Brewer and Samira Wiley (both of Orange is the new black) Y Ann Dowd (The Leftovers) as Aunt Lydia in charge of indoctrinating and supervising the maids. In the Waterford house we also find amanda brughel (Rita) and Max Minghella (nick). Later they have been added to the series Bradley Whitford (The West Wing of the White House) Y Sam Jaeger (fatherhood).

The trailer and plot

As we say, The Handmaid’s Talewhich is supervised by Bruce Miller (the 100), is based on one of the most popular books of Margaret Atwood. It takes place in Gilead, a theocratic state that occupies the place of the old United States and that arose with the excuse that the modern way of life had created a fertility crisis. The new leaders of that regime are the commanders, men who, due to their position of power, are assigned servants, fertile women who are used only for their reproductive capacity, since it is believed that the wives of the commanders are sterile.

Women, in fact, have lost all their rights to be relegated only to having children. They are forbidden to read and those who are not servants are engaged in domestic service. Not even the wives of the leaders have more rights than what their husbands allow them to do. The protagonist is Offred, the Waterford’s maidthrough whom we remember what his life was like before and how Gilead appeared, and who wants to get his daughter back, kidnapped by the regime.

What little remains of the US government is in Canada, which also hosts political refugees from Gilead, and where June’s (OT Fabgenle) husband managed to flee. And within Gilead there is a resistance movement that will grow in importance over time.

seasons and episodes

Season 1

It is our presentation of Gilead, Offred and the situation in which it finds itself, in which any attempt to get out of the rules of the regime, on crimes such as reading women or homosexuality, is very harshly repressed. We meet the rest of the maids and we also see the power dynamics in the Waterford household, with Serena being just as much of a prisoner as the others, even though she tries to be superior to them.

CHAPTERS

1 offred

two the day of birth

3 Delay

4 Nolite te bastardes carborundorum

5 Faithful

6 The women’s site

7 The other side

8 The Jezebel

9 the bridge

10 The night

Season 2

Internal resistance to the regime enters the picture and Offred looks for various ways to escape, search for her daughter and hopefully flee to Canada. But the claws of Gilead reach everywhere and, in addition, Offred is pregnant, which is going to complicate the situation for her.

CHAPTERS

1 june

two Unwomen

3 baggage

4 other women

5 Seeds

6 first-blood

7 despues de

8 Women’s work

9 smart power

10 The last ceremony

eleven holly

12 postpartum

13 The word

Season 3

Offred’s successive attempts to escape put the Waterfords in a very delicate situation that they try to solve by seeking new allies in Gilead and, at the same time, further hardening the situation of the servant. However, the plans of the resistance continue in motion and a new commander enters the scene, Lawrence, who is not too interested in any of the rules of the regime. Also, the relationship between Fred and Serena becomes much more distant.

CHAPTERS

1 Night

two Mary and Martha

3 watch out

4 God bless the child

5 unknown caller

6 Household

7 Under his eye

8 Unfit

9 heroic

10 bear witness

eleven Liar’s

12 sacrifice

13 May Day

Season 4

The consequences of the blow that June and other handmaidens gave to Gilead at the end of the previous season are noticeable in this fourth installment. She undertakes a flight that seems, this time yes, definitive, while Lawrence maneuvers to try to gain power within the new Gilead and implement a less harsh regime. The Waterfords are also going to submit to the weight of the law in Canada.

CHAPTERS

1 pigs

two Belladonna

3 The crossing

4 Milk

5 Chicago

6 wow

7 home

8 Testimony

9 Progress

10 Wilderness

Season 5

With June in Canada and Serena free, and pregnant, the penultimate season shows how far the protagonist will go to get the revenge she craves. In Gilead, meanwhile, Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia try to bring about some changes from within.

CHAPTERS

1 The morning

two Ballet

3 Border

4 dear offred

5 Fairy tale

6 Together

7 No man’s land

8 Motherland

9 (To be issued)

10 (To be issued)

Season 6

This will be the last season of the series, with the premiere scheduled for, probably, next year.