The Handmaid’s Tale renewed for a sixth and final season – Spoiler Time

A week before the premiere of the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Taleit has been confirmed that the series was renewed for a sixth installment, which will mark the end of this production starring Elizabeth Moss. Bruce Miller, who is the creator, showrunner and executive producer, said he felt satisfied to be able to finalize the ending as he had thought. “I’m so glad we get to do it on our own terms because I know how lucky we are – all the actors and creatives who put their heart and soul into it – to close the play the way you want. Bringing down the curtain as you want is a great privilege,” he said. [vía].

Credit: MGM Television/Hulu

Although this will not be the end of the dystopian world created by Margaret Atwoodsince it has been confirmed that MGM Y Hulu will go ahead with the project to adapt The Willsthe new novel by the Canadian writer, in a series that will have Milleragain, at the head of the project. Idea that has been working for three years. The extension of this universe is not a novelty considering the fifteen awards Emmy that The Handmaid’s Tale has achieved four seasons, making it the first series on a streaming platform to win the award for Best Drama Series.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdKFYd7JcRg