‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ returns for its fifth and final season

The producers of the series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ return with the fifth and final season of the story based on the novel written by Margaret Atwood in 1985.

Acclaimed around the world, The Handmaid’s Tale (its name in English) has been a success in Latin America where it is broadcast by the Paramount+ platform.

The fiction stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer and Amanda Brugel.

The new season is produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Sheila Hockin and John Weber.

The series is produced by MGM Television and distributed internationally by MGM.

In this fifth and final season, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ returns with its protagonist June Osborne in full confrontation with the consequences of killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose.

Widowed Serena tries to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence reaches Canada.

For his part, Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as she tries to reform Gilead and rise to power.

June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with their daughter Hannah.