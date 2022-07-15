‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ returns to ‘Game of Thrones’: The two best characters face each other in the first preview of season 5

The new installment of the acclaimed series starring Elisabeth Moss will be released on September 14.

A year after the shocking season 4 finale, Hulu has released the first intense sneak peek of season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale and will face the two best characters in the series: June (Elizabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski).

I want you to know that it was me

This is how the teaser of this new installment begins Game of Thrones when Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg) says the same phrase to Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), but this time referring to Serena and at the end of season 4 when they end Fred’s life (Joseph Fiennes).

But the battle is not over, since Serena takes advantage of his death to be the focus of attention and grow her influence in Canada. So it seems that now June will have to finish her off somehow before she becomes untouchable.

The official synopsis for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale says so:

June faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose in life. Widow Serena tries to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he attempts to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke, and Moira battle Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The new installment of the acclaimed Hulu series will premiere next september 14 with the returns of Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, OT Fagbenle and Amanda Brugel, among others. In Spain it is expected to do so the next day on HBO Max.

