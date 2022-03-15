‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Samira Wiley says June is still living with Luke and Moira in season 5

season 4 finale The Handmaid’s Tale premiered on Hulu in June 2021. Season 5 of the Hulu series is currently filming. Because the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale is still filming, not much is known about the upcoming season. In a recent interview on the viewSamira Wiley gave some hints about what to expect from season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

(L-R) Samira Wiley and Elisabeth Moss in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

How did season 4 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ end?

In the season 4 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale, June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) decides to kill Major Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). She accomplishes this with the help of Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Commander Nick Blaine (Max Minghella) inside Gilead.

Along with Emily (Alexis Bledel) and other former Handmaids, June murders Fred. She then sends one of her fingers to her pregnant wife Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski).

When she returns home covered in Fred’s blood, June goes to see her and Nichole, Nick’s youngest daughter. As she holds Nichole, her husband Luke (OT Fagbenle) walks in and seems surprised.

The episode ends with Luke seemingly realizing what June has done as June says goodbye to Nichole. It’s unclear where June will go next.

Samira Wiley says June is still living with Luke and Moira in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 5

For the fans who thought June would immediately move out of Luke and Moira’s (Wiley) house at the start of season 5 of The Handmaid’s Taleit seems this might not be the case.

On March 10, Wiley appeared on an episode of the view. In the interview, Wiley set the stage for the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

“We’re picking up exactly where we left off,” Wiley said. “Everyone who saw the season finale knows what happened to Commander Waterford. And then June, as usual, is in a little trouble.”

Wiley continued, “But now she’s in Canada and she lives with Moira, my character, and also her husband, Luke.”

What will season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ be about?

While Wiley couldn’t give away much about the new season, the actor did share what fans can generally expect from season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

“…she has resources around her now that she didn’t have before living in Gilead. So, we’ll see how that plays out. How June can fight Gilead from Canada and the help of her friends, ”said Wiley in the view.

With season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale Currently filming, it does not yet have a release date. Until then, fans of the show can stream the first four seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu.

