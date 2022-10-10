The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5: Elisabeth Moss Discusses Serena’s Hidden Agenda

The popular star of the series The Handmaid’s Tale, Elizabeth Moss, has revealed Serena’s hidden agenda and secret about Fred’s funeral, something that could affect the end of the fifth season of the show.

The fifth season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale has kicked off with a great two-part episode featuring the funeral of Fred Waterford (played by Joseph Fiennes), which was televised worldwide and garnered huge support for Gilead. However, June Osborne’s star, elizabeth mossrevealed Serena Joy’s ulterior motives (Yvonne Strahovsky), which could be revealed in the ending.

Throughout the series, June has tried to destroy Gilead because of the abuses she and all the women in Gilead were subjected to, which is a totalitarian state. After getting her freedom and escaping to Canada in the fourth season, she was able to stand trial and detail everything she suffered at the hands of Fred and his wife Serena. Unfortunately, Fred was able to gain immunity by agreeing to provide sensitive information about Gilead, which turned out to be a lie.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5: What to expect from Serena and June’s showdown

A furious June brought together a group of women who suffered under Fred’s tutelage and Gilead’s abuses, so they decided to beat him to death in No Man’s Land during the shocking season four finale, specifically on the wall where they used to be. maids punished. Fred’s funeral was a huge event, held in Gilead and broadcast around the world. Serena arranged for the state funeral, while the other commanders wanted a modest send-off in a small church.

Though many other Gilead commanders disagreed, considering Fred a traitor for trying to provide information to Canada, Serena decided to throw a grand funeral to show June her newfound power after her husband’s death. Showing on the cameras June’s daughter, who is under Serena’s guardianship. For these scenes, the actress Elizabeth Moss revealed part of the hidden agenda that Serena has and what could happen for the end of the fifth season.

“[La retransmisión de un funeral] It creates a very challenging scene.”

“We’re working on the finale and it’s very interesting to go back to where we started, the first and second episodes, because in the finale we’ve taken a long way from the second episode.”

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5: Serena’s plans with June’s daughter

“We’ve come a long way. This season is wild, that’s the word I would use.”

When June and Luke (OT Fagbenle) watched the televised funeral, their dismay quickly turning to disgust when they saw Serena taking flowers from a little girl. The girl turned out to be their kidnapped daughter, Hannah Bankole (jordan blake), which had been given to another family. Knowing that June would be watching, Serena kissed Hannah on the forehead and smiled for the camera.

It was a little payback for Serena, who wanted June to know that she was behind Fred’s death. It was a blow to June, who had worked tirelessly to find Hannah when she was in Gilead. Sadly, June made the devastating decision to abandon Hannah and flee to Canada, where she, her friends, and her husband could somehow help rescue her.