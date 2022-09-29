The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5: Release date and what to expect from episode 4

The premiere of season 5 of the series The Handmaid’s Tale has arrived on the streaming platform Hulu and is preparing for the release of its episode number 4, according to the information revealed, more problems are approaching for June in the search for her daughter Hannah.

It’s no wonder that fans of the acclaimed dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale please look forward to the fourth episode of the fifth season, which will be released soon. The series contains many themes that raise questions about class, gender inequality, and authoritarian governments. However, the fifth season seems to be charting a different path for the maids and that June (Elizabeth Moss) seems to be influencing more and more.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5: What will happen to June in the search for her daughter

The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale began airing on September 14, 2022 on the streaming platform Hulu. After a thrilling twist in the fourth installment, the fifth part begins with the aftermath of the assassination of Major Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) by the hands of June and a group of maids who suffered under his cloak. However, early in the new installment, June is still looking for her daughter Hannah.

He is reunited with several old friends and learns that some of them have returned to Gilead to fight, including Emily (Alexis Bledel). Unable to control her emotions, June breaks down and confesses to a police officer that she was the one who killed Fred. However, since the crime occurred outside her jurisdiction, she is released.

Now, the fourth episode of the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale It’s called “Offred’s Sweetheart”. This title suggests that viewers will see a card dedicated to Offred. June is supposed to try to resist going back to Gilead to seek revenge, and Serena (Yvonne Strahovsky) will adjust to his new surroundings in Toronto. While these events are taking place in Canada, strange things are happening in Gilead. Lydia (Ann Dowd) has a proposal for Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) that catches him by surprise and is related to Janine (Madeline Brewer).

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 4 Trailer

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date

There will be a total of 10 episodes in this season and this will be the fourth which will be released on September 28 by Hulu. Perhaps this episode will focus more on the search for Hannah. Fans are also expecting more political conspiracies in the series. Serena’s interactions with Lawrence and Mark (Sam Jaeger) will also have other implications.

Since she has yet to find out what her place in Gilead is and how welcome she is there, we can only speculate if future episodes will give her more insight. Fans are also wondering if this season will be the end of the series, as there are many unresolved issues.