The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5: What Hannah’s Purple Outfit Means

The premiere of season 5 of the series The Handmaid’s Tale, has revealed the fate of June’s daughter, Hannah. However, the first appearance of her has been in a purple outfit, which has a much deeper meaning than we thought.

September 22, 2022 5:54 p.m.

Season 5 of the series The Handmaid’s Tale begins with the funeral of Major Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), who was killed by June (Elizabeth Moss) and a group of maids at the end of the previous installment. However, Fred’s wife, Serena (Yvonne Strahovsky), was the one in charge of organizing the commemoration event, who had cunningly arranged for Hannah (jordan blake) gave him flowers at Fred’s ceremony in Gilead, which was broadcast on all television stations in the world. However, there is a great mystery behind these scenes related to the outfit June’s daughter wore.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5: What Hannah’s Dress Symbolizes

Serena’s targeting of Hannah was payback for Fred’s murder, another chess move in the ongoing struggle between the two enemies. Hannah was portrayed on camera as both a threat and a mockery; Serena reminded June that she may have fled Gilead, but her heart is still there in the form of her 12-year-old daughter.

A twelve-year-old daughter who now wears a purple and lilac dress, a new color in the color classification system of The Handmaid’s Tale. In Gilead, breeding women called Handmaids wear blood red, brides in blue, servants also called Marthas in functional green, Handmaid supervisors called Aunts in dull brown, and girls in pink with bonnets. But now pale purple is a new category unknown in previous seasons, which we find out about when June asks Nick (Max Minghella) meaning.

In a country where women are limited to their reproductive biological function, the color purple symbolizes the transition from girl to woman. According to the Children of Jacob as the founding fathers of Gilead call themselves, the color lilac means that Hannah – who has been renamed Agnes by her “adoptive” parents, the Mackenzies – is ready for the next phase of her life: marriage. At the tender age of 12, Gilead believes June and Luke’s daughter (OT Fagbenle) is forced to settle down and start a family. As we saw in previous seasons to the young Esther (McKenna Grace) before her.

The hypocrisy of Gilead – commanders feigning mercy to justify rape and visits to brothels where unfit women captives work and are sexually abused – has always been exposed in The Handmaid’s Tale. However, only recently has the series revealed the full horror of the state’s abhorrent attitude towards sex and girls, who are God’s blessing in Gilead until some commander wants to take one of them.

Esther’s harrowing story in series four confronted viewers with the awful truth that puberty is the limit of protection for young girls in Gilead. Not even her social status as a wife could protect her. Later in their teens, the girls become easy prey, or as Nick calls June, “smart.”