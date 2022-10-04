The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5: What will happen to June and Luke’s marriage

The premiere of the fifth season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale, showed on the screen difficult moments between June and Luke, who try to get their daughter back at all costs. However, those problems seem to be leading them to a definitive break between the two.

October 03, 2022 6:42 p.m.

At the end of the fourth season of The Handmaid’s TaleJune (Elizabeth Moss) and Luke (OT Fagbenle) seemed doomed to failure. The fifth installment picks up where the ending left off, and things are not going well for June. She is covered in blood, she runs away from home and completely ignores her husband, who demands answers from her. Luke, in many previous episodes, has urged June to move on now that she has found refuge and is back with her family and friends. However, seven years of separation and unspeakable horrors have driven a wedge between them, and it’s hard for them to look into each other’s eyes like before, but it looks like things will continue to get worse.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5: What will happen to June and Luke

The second episode of the fifth season titled “Dear Offred” sheds new light on the couple’s understanding, which may bring a ray of hope. But mounting evidence suggests that June and her family will never be happy in suburban Toronto. The scenes that are shown are a strong reminder of the problems that her marriage has experienced in previous times.

His relationship with Serena (Yvonne Strahovsky) has changed as a couple, as has the evolution of their search for Hannah (jordan blake). Interestingly, the episode that seems to confirm their bond also takes place immediately after Nick (Max Minghella) tell June that he has a “new engagement” with his wife. One of the most significant changes concerns June and Luke’s sex life. Intimacy has been an issue for June ever since she found a husband. Because she keeps remembering everything she went through when she was a maid with Serena and Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

Despite this, June and Luke bond over their search for Hannah and their love for baby Nicole. The question is whether this love for her children is enough to keep them together. At first, that made their reunion very difficult. They both felt they came to their first meeting empty-handed because neither of them had any meaningful idea of ​​how to ensure Hannah’s safety.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5: Will Luke and June Stay Together?

On the other hand, June doesn’t just want revenge on her bullies or even meet her daughters. She now considers herself a soldier, and her need to make the world safer for her children takes precedence over her duties as a mother in the traditional sense.

While Luke represents the familiar vision he carried in his heart as he fought to save Hannah and escape Gilead, he now finds himself at a crossroads where he must choose between taking a more passive role or burning Gilead and going down with her. He just has to wait for the rest of the episodes of the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale to find out what will happen to June and Luke.