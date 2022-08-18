The Handmaid’s Tale strikes back and announces the Chilean premiere of its fifth cycle

One of the television fictions most celebrated by the awards and the public is back. Emmy winner for Outstanding Drama Series in 2017 and nominated three more times, The maid’s tale prepares the launch of its fifth season.

Once again with actress Elisabeth Moss in the role of June, the story will follow the splinters left by her fourth cycle (spoilers below). In the new episodes, the protagonist faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine his identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence reaches Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he attempts to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke, and Moira battle Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

Paramount+, a platform that has all its chapters in Latin America, confirmed that it will premiere its fifth installment on sunday september 18four days after its landing in the United States (where it is shown through Hulu).

Every Sunday it will add new episodes, so that -at least in this part of the world- each week will have as competition the expected House of the Dragonthe spin-off of Game of Thrones (HBO/HBO Max).

Watch here a teaser of the return of The maid’s tale: