‘The handmaid’s tale’: the laws and real cases on which the Republic of Gilead is based

The universe created by Margaret Atwood from which the HBO series is an adaptation is fiction, but her story is much closer to reality than we think.

In full broadcast of its fifth installment and with a sixth season on the horizon that will put the finishing touch to the career of The Handmaid’s Talethe famous Hulu series starring Elisabeth Moss that we see in Spain from the hand of HBO Max continues to give us some hard scenes in one of the cruelest fictional scenarios that we could have imagined and that at the same time has been key to its success.

However, the dystopia of The Handmaid’s Tale carries with it a story that, although it seems to remain in fiction, goes much further. Margaret Atwood’s original novel, as well as the series, brings up many harsh laws of the Republic of Gilead, established according to the strict religion of a totalitarian state and military rule. Nevertheless, the author has already pointed out that this is not science fiction, but “speculative fiction”: nothing we see is taken from nothingbut really everything has happened for a reason.

In this tragic story of survival, women are the main victims, the most affected. They are persons no freedom, no rights, who are not allowed to read or listen to music, work, have a bank account, or walk alone through the streets of this place. However, we also find other great losers, such as those belonging to the LGTBI + community, children who are separated from their mothers, or doctors who previously performed abortions.

But, What other laws do we find in Gilead that bear resemblance to reality?

Maid Names:these women acquire a new appellation composed of ‘De’ -‘Of’ in its original version- followed by the name of their “masters”. This implies a identity theft as well as, above all, a property mark, which entails a lack of freedom. If we think about it, in ancient times, this was done with children who, at birth, were given the name of their parents as their surname. As a result of this, today we find those ending in -ez (‘son of’): Martínez, Márquez, Pérez…

The colonies depending on the characteristics of the person, it will be assigned to a certain group or another. Some will go to Las Colonias, where the women will be subjected to exhausting forced labor. This is directly related to The Holocaust, where people were sent to work in concentration camps, many of them dying. In the Holocaust, we also find other relationships, such as neighbors spying on and reporting on their friends, or Jews losing their names and being recognized as mere numbers. Furthermore, maidservants are divided according to their fertility just as Jews are divided according to their ability to work.

Distinctive clothing: During Nazi Germany, Jews were required to wear a yellow band around the arm containing a Star of David. The Handmaid’s Tale also uses costumes to separate different social categories by using its colors. Also, in some regions with the culture of Islam, women are forced to wear a certain outfit to cover their body.

Public Executions:in The Handmaid’s Tale we have witnessed the execution of some characters in front of a large audience, or, many people have been hanged in The wall. This does reference to places like Iran, where such acts are still legal, or to Saudi Arabia, North Korea or Somaliawhere they have been practiced until relatively recently

female genital mutilation:Ofglen (Alexis Bledel) underwent genital mutilation as punishment for his “immoral behavior” in having relationships with women. This corrective used by the Aunties not far from the reality of other countries -especially from Africa, but also from many other places- where, for “cultural” reasons, girls undergo clitoral cutting shortly after birth.

Forced Adoption: the maids of The Handmaid’s Tale they are raped and forced to have children for their masters and, in addition, many children were separated from their parents when they became part of Gilead, as Offred suffered (Elizabeth Moss) with his little Hannah. From World War II to the end of the 1970s, something similar happened in many places with “stolen children”. For example, this happened in Australia, where this practice was legal. In addition, the author herself points out that “Hitler stole children, the blond ones, in the hope that he could turn them into blond Germans. It has been going on for a long time.”

