The Handmaid’s Tale: The reason Alexis Bledel left the show

One of the most important actresses of the series The Handmaid’s Tale, Alexis Bledel, announced her departure from Hulu’s dystopian drama, so her last appearance will be in the fifth season that is soon to be released, but this is what she said the star of his party.

September 12, 2022 5:26 p.m.

The Serie The Handmaid’s Tale is preparing for the premiere of its season 5 that will take place this Thursday, September 15 on the streaming platform, Hulu. Based on the novel of the same name by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, the show has been increasingly popular since its premiere in 2017. Although June (played by Elizabeth Moss) is the central character, fans have been surprised by the announcement of the departure of Alexis Bledelwho plays Emily Malek.

The Handmaid’s Tale: Why Alexis Bledel decided to leave the series

In an interview for The Hollywood Reporter in May 2022, the actress Alexis Bledel confirmed that he was leaving the show, thanking all the cast members for sharing so much with them, especially showrunner Bruce Miller, who was in charge of writing his incredible scenes that earned him an Emmy Award in 2017.

“After much thought, I felt I had to stay away from The Handmaid’s Tale for a while,”

“I am extremely grateful to Bruce Miller, the showrunner, for writing such real and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

During her time on the series, Alexis Bledel won an Emmy for her performance in 2017 and has been nominated three more times for her role as Emily. In addition to her participation in the series The Handmaid’s TaleBledel is also known for her role in Gilmore Girls as well as the drama “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”.

Emily’s character became a major character in the series as an ally of June Osborne, the rebellious boss of the maids, hoping to overthrow the regime that enslaved them. Before coming to Gilead, Emily was a college professor, studying at Harvard, leaving behind the party lifestyle of college students. But, Emily tried to escape from her and ended up in the Colony for her crimes. She also served as a servant to Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and escaped from the regime at the end of the fourth season.

The Handmaid’s Tale: What Alexis Bledel’s departure means for season 5

Let’s remember that Emily was one of those who helped the children of Gilead to escape from their totalitarian bosses and reach Canada. However, she decided to return because she craved new blood and was determined to make her former oppressors pay. Curiously, according to the information that has been revealed from season 5, it seems that her partner Sylvia (Clea Duval), will be very upset about this game.

However, it is unknown if Emily will be killed or if she will be able to make it out of Gilead a second time alive. But, most likely she will be killed because her actress Alexis Bledel will not return for the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale. On the other hand, the streaming platform Hulu is preparing for a spin-off of the same drama.