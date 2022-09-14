‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: The time has come for June to pay for her actions

After the end of the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, no salvation possible for June Osborne beyond the legacy he may leave for generations after his own. Or at least there shouldn’t be. The character played by Elisabeth Moss that has earned so much praise for the actress of Mad Men Y The West Wing of the White House crossed in Wilderness a line of no return.

Now, in the fifth batch that premieres this Wednesday on Hulu and will arrive in Spain the next day from HBO Max, June will have to deal with the consequences of what you did, which will be neither few nor light. Her, but also hers, because no one around her is safe.

Note: From here the text contains spoilers for the fourth season.

Before compiling the little existing information about the new installment of the series created by Bruce Miller, it is worth remembering what happened in that chapter issued in mid-June of last year that changed the moral course of a character that, until now, he had come out quite successful in his rudeness to Gilead. Other maids ended up dead or maimed for much less. The season four finale basically focused on culminating June’s embrace of the more vengeful side of her. seeing that Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) was not going to be properly convicted of his crimes thanks to his agreement in exchange for information, he decided to make a move.

His move was to put Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger) in contact with Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) so that the commander could make the Canadian representative an offer that his superiors could not refuse. 22 women in exchange for delivering Waterford to Gilead to be judged there according to the laws of the theocracy that he himself helped to found. The parties involved accepted and the exchange took place. Escorted by the Eyes with Nick (Max Minghella) in the lead, the prisoner was handed over to his ex-maid in the woods. This one of hers gave him the choice of which death she wanted and he, who did not see her capable of killing him, chose the least rapid and most painful of hers. At the sound of the whistle came a pack of former servants as full of anger as their leader. Between all of them they beat to death those who represent power and the abuses suffered.

The chapter ended with a scene in which June returns home to Toronto, along with her husband, to Say goodbye to your youngest daughter. Five minutes with her before he starts to face the consequences of what he just did, which, after all, he did for her. He condemns himself to save the others. Because although he broke the physical ties with Gilead by escaping from it, the psychological ones of what he suffered there are more difficult to cut. That is where it will start, as has been published, the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, which only a few days before its premiere announced the confirmation of a sixth and final one. Although the Gilead universe will continue, in theory, with the adaptation of willsthe sequel written by Margaret Atwood.

What is known and what are the trailers for the new season?

For this question the answer is relatively little. Because the chapters could not be seen before the premiere and no great synopses have been published. In IMDB you can read a fairly brief of the first two episodes, which are released this week. Of Morningthe first, it is said that “after getting rid of Major Waterford, June continues her fight to find her daughter Hannahwhile Gilead’s influence expands in Canada“. Of the second, Ballet“June struggles to move on with her life in Toronto. Serena plans an elaborate memorial. Aunt Lydia and Janine prepare Esther for her first position as a maid.”

The trailers give some more information about what the big plot lines of the season. The main, the battle that they promise between June and Serena (Yvonne Strahovsky). The first is heard saying in the published previews that she wants the second know that it was she who killed her husband. Also, he admits to Luke (OT Fagbenle) that he enjoyed it.

Waterford annihilated, his next object of revenge is Serena who, cold and calculating as she has always been, appears to public opinion as a poor pregnant widow turned into a kind of martyr. The power of her image seems to make the number of Gilead supporters grow in Canada. In the upcoming battle between the two, the focus is on this new installment of ten episodes.

In those same trailers, it is heard from the Republic that they are not going to allow a maid to kill her commander and leave it like that, without more. June was already a public enemy of Gilead after having managed to free dozens of children. He now he has just added one more notch on the scale of hate from those who rule across the border. “June Osbourne is a cancer and we have to remove it,” is heard in the advance. Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) is seen grooming her new ‘girls’ for a task they never asked for and Moira (Samira Wiley) as up for the fight as ever.

Ten new episodes prior to an outcome in the form of a sixth season that its creator and producer, Bruce Miller, has exclusively recognized The Hollywood Reporter which will be the one you’ve been thinking about from the beginning. about that In the end, he only said that he has been outlining himself while working on the fifth. They have been, he recognized, capable of remaining faithful to the idea they had in mind and far from what is narrated in wills.