‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: the war between June and Serena

Hulu premieres in September the fifth season of the HBO Max series in which Serena will take advantage of her status as a widow to win the sympathy of Canadian society.

fight without truce. Thus, without half measures, it will be the return of one of the most successful series on HBO. because the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale is getting closer. Of course, the lucky ones are going to be the spectators of USAwhile we will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the new chapters of the series starring Elisabeth Moss.

The September 14, Hulu premieres the first two chapters of the fifth installment. From then on, a new chapter will arrive every week. To whet your appetite, the video-on-demand subscription service owned by a division of The Walt Disney Company has launched a teaser in which we can see the first images of a season that promises a lot of emotion, since the war between June and Serena is already irreversible.

In the new season of the series that adapts the Margaret Atwood novelthe war relentlessly moves from Gilead to Canada. serene will take advantage of staying widow to try to attract pity canadiansa situation that June will have to face as the author of the death of Commander Waterford.

In the fifth season, Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski will continue to be accompanied by other regulars from the HBO Max series such as Bradley Whiford (Commander Lawrence), Max Minghella (Nick), Ann Dowd (aunt lydia) and O. T. Fagbenle (Luke).

The Handmaid’s Tale has become one of the most successful series from the television. With 11 Emmy Awards and 2 Golden Globes behind himamong others, the series will continue for another year to continue engaging viewers with its incredible story.