“The Handmaid’s Tale”: unpublished images of the fifth season

The successful series The Handmaid’s Tale also known as “The Handmaid’s Tale” is available in Latin America on Paramount

It was one of the most talked about series during its first two seasons. The theme of the series fell hard for the me too in the United States and the feminist struggle in some Latin American countries. The series and its costumes became a symbol of struggle that even today depicts the mobilizations in 2022. Without a doubt, The Handmaid’s Tale It became a story that hit hard beyond entertainment consumption and this Monday the premiere date of its fifth season was confirmed.

Hulu (mother platform of the series) showed the first photos of the new installment of The Handmaid’s Tale where they show the actresses Elizabeth Mosswho continues to play June, and Yvonne Strahovsky which continues with Serena. It also established the release date in the United States: September 14 with two episodes and a total of ten for its new edition. In Latin America it will continue for Paramount+.

The Handmaid’s Tale presented two new images of its next season

The Handmaid’s Tale presented two new images of its next season

DEVELOPING NOTE…